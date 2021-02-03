Kangana Ranaut asks Diljit Dosanjh to prove patriotism after his RiRi song, he says ‘not just your country’
Kangana Ranaut questioned Diljit Dosanjh’s song RiRi, dedicated to Rihanna, whose clarion call on the farmers’ protest triggered an outpouring of international support. Kangana, who has been critical of the agitation, suggested that Diljit and Rihanna were in cahoots with each other for at least a month.
“Isko bhi apne 2 rupees banane hain, yeh sab kabse plan ho raha hai ?One month toh minimum lagega (He wants to earn a few bucks too, how long have you been planning this? It takes at least a month) to prep for video and announcement, and libru want us to believe it’s all organic ha ha #Indiatogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda,” she wrote on Twitter.
The tweet was in response to Diljit’s new song, in which he thanked God for creating a 'pari (fairy)' like Rihanna. He also sang about wanting to overwhelm her with presents and being obsessed with her, like the rest of the world.
Replying to Kangana, Diljit wrote, “2 Rupees. Apne Wali Job Mainu Na Das.. Gana Tan half An Hour Ch Bana Lene An Asi.. Tere te Banaun Nu Jee Ni Karda Mint tan 2 Hee Lagne an.. HAR JAGHA TU BOLNA HUNDA.. Ja Yaar Bore Na Kar .. Kam Kar Apna (Don't teach me my job. I can make a song in half an hour. I don’t feel like making one on you, but it would take two minutes. Do you have to butt in everywhere? Don't bore me, go and do your work).”
Kangana responded that her only job was being a patriot and she would not let Diljit succeed in his plans. “Mera ek he kaam jai Desh Bhakti ... wahi karti hoon sara din.. main toh wahi karungi lekin tera kaam tujhe nahin karne dungi Khalistani (I only have one job - to be a patriot. That is what I do all day. I will continue to do that but I will not allow you to succeed in your plans, you Khalistani).”
Diljit questioned Kangana’s authority and replied, “Ley Koi Tukk Banndi aa Teri … Na Koi Ser Na Pair .. Rab Ni Banida Hunda.. Main Nahi Karne Dungi. Tu Kon an Yaar... Dhakke Naal Hee aa Vadh Di an.. Ja Yaar.. Teri Koi Gal Ni Kar RIHA (You make no sense. Don’t play God. You say you will not let me? Who the hell are you? You show up every time. Go away, no one is talking about you).”
Diljit reminded Kangana that he was as much a citizen of India as her. “Oh Tera Kalli Da Ni Haiga DESH ... Ki Ho Geya Tainu ...? Kiney Bulekha Pa Ta Tainu ... ? DESH SAREYA DA BHAI... Hosh KAR Hosh ... INDIA SADA V AA BHAI... TU JA YAAR.. BORE NA KAR (It’s not just your country. What’s wrong with you. What misconception are you living under? This country belongs to us all. Pay attention. India is ours too. Go away. You’re boring me. Nobody’s talking about you. Who are you? You keep showing up every time, talking nonsense),” he wrote.
Kangana asked Diljit to prove his patriotism. “Desh sirf Bhartiyon ka hai, Khalistanion ka nahin, bol tu Khalistani nahin hai (India only belongs to Indians, not Khalistanis. Declare that you are not a Khalistani), please say you condemn fringe groups such as Khalistanis participating in protests. If you say this I will apologise and consider you a true patriot. Please say I am waiting #IndiaTogether,” she wrote.
Diljit reaffirmed his loyalty to India and wrote, “Asi Bhai BHARAT DE NAAL AN.. Jo V Koi Galat Kar RIHA oh Gov. look Out Karugi.. Oh Ona Da Kam An.. Tu Te Mai Thodo decide Kara Ge .. Mai Dekheya Tu Gilla Peen Pa Leni an Gal Da .. Teri Gal Mukdi ni.. Ja Yaar.. Baut Bore Kardi an Tu (We are with India. The government will take care of anybody who says something wrong. That’s their job. Not yours or mine).”
Kangana was not satisfied with Diljit’s reply. “Mujhe pata tha tu kabhi nahin bolega ki tu Khalistani nahi hai (I know you will never declare that you are not a Khalistani), this is for everyone to see, bhed ki khaal mein bhediye (you are a wolf in sheep’s clothing)... Jai Hind,” she wrote.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Girl on the Train trailer: Parineeti is trying hard to find the missing link
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trishala Dutt says she was in a toxic relationship: ‘He treated me like trash'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana asks Diljit to prove patriotism, he says ‘not just your country'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akshay, Ekta, KJo call for unity: 'Don't let anyone divide us'
- Bollywood personalities Ekta Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, and others, have called for unity in light of foreign figures' comments on the ongoing farmer protests in India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor wishes Armaan Jain, Anissa on their first wedding anniversary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fan asks Pooja Hegde to share a ‘naked’ picture, this is what she posted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Diljit drops new song RiRi, in honour of Rihanna, calls her a gift from God
- Singer Diljit Dosanjh has shared a new song, in honour of Rihanna, who on Tuesday shed light on the ongoing farmers' protest in India. Listen to the track, titled RiRi, here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor shares stunning pics from visit to historic place, see here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amitabh Bachchan rides toy bike on sets with 'music in the ears'. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana launches new attack against Rihanna, compares her to Neha Kakkar
- Kangana Ranaut, comparing Rihanna to singers 'like Sunidhi Chauhan and Neha Kakkar', has lashed out at her business, her appearance, and her stance on the ongoing farmers' protests.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranveer Singh teases Nick Jonas for sharing workout video: 'Jiju! Dolle-Sholle'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee Pannu steps out for dinner with boyfriend Mathias, he shares video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee says her family is affected by trolls, Angelina talks about her divorce
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut calls Greta Thunberg a 'spoilt brat' for supporting farmers
- Kangana Ranaut dismissed Swedish activist Greta Thunberg's support of protesting Indian farmers, and suggested that she is being used by a 'left lobby' in exchange of skipping her education.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jacqueline Fernandez's BFF Amanda Cerny voices support for protesting farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox