Kangana Ranaut asks Diljit Dosanjh to prove patriotism after his RiRi song, he says ‘not just your country’

Kangana Ranaut questioned Diljit Dosanjh’s song RiRi, dedicated to Rihanna, whose clarion call on the farmers’ protest triggered an outpouring of international support. Kangana, who has been critical of the agitation, suggested that Diljit and Rihanna were in cahoots with each other for at least a month.

“Isko bhi apne 2 rupees banane hain, yeh sab kabse plan ho raha hai ?One month toh minimum lagega (He wants to earn a few bucks too, how long have you been planning this? It takes at least a month) to prep for video and announcement, and libru want us to believe it’s all organic ha ha #Indiatogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda,” she wrote on Twitter.

Isko bhi apne 2 rupees banane hain, yeh sab kabse plan ho raha hai ?One month toh minimum lagega to prep for video and announcement, and libru want us to believe it’s all organic ha ha #Indiatogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda https://t.co/WvxxRr4T1F — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021





The tweet was in response to Diljit’s new song, in which he thanked God for creating a 'pari (fairy)' like Rihanna. He also sang about wanting to overwhelm her with presents and being obsessed with her, like the rest of the world.

Replying to Kangana, Diljit wrote, “2 Rupees. Apne Wali Job Mainu Na Das.. Gana Tan half An Hour Ch Bana Lene An Asi.. Tere te Banaun Nu Jee Ni Karda Mint tan 2 Hee Lagne an.. HAR JAGHA TU BOLNA HUNDA.. Ja Yaar Bore Na Kar .. Kam Kar Apna (Don't teach me my job. I can make a song in half an hour. I don’t feel like making one on you, but it would take two minutes. Do you have to butt in everywhere? Don't bore me, go and do your work).”

Kangana responded that her only job was being a patriot and she would not let Diljit succeed in his plans. “Mera ek he kaam jai Desh Bhakti ... wahi karti hoon sara din.. main toh wahi karungi lekin tera kaam tujhe nahin karne dungi Khalistani (I only have one job - to be a patriot. That is what I do all day. I will continue to do that but I will not allow you to succeed in your plans, you Khalistani).”

Mera ek he kaam jai Desh Bhakti ... wahi karti hoon sara din.. main toh wahi karungi lekin tera kaam tujhe nahin karne dungi Khalistani... https://t.co/NsU5DzXCiG — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021





Diljit questioned Kangana’s authority and replied, “Ley Koi Tukk Banndi aa Teri … Na Koi Ser Na Pair .. Rab Ni Banida Hunda.. Main Nahi Karne Dungi. Tu Kon an Yaar... Dhakke Naal Hee aa Vadh Di an.. Ja Yaar.. Teri Koi Gal Ni Kar RIHA (You make no sense. Don’t play God. You say you will not let me? Who the hell are you? You show up every time. Go away, no one is talking about you).”

Teri Canada gang kuch bhi kar payegi ... Khalistan sirf tum logon ke dimaag ka jo empty space hai uska naam rahega, hum iss desh ke tukde nahin hone denge, karlo jitne chahe dangge aur strikes #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda https://t.co/sXkXMRMtxl — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021





Diljit reminded Kangana that he was as much a citizen of India as her. “Oh Tera Kalli Da Ni Haiga DESH ... Ki Ho Geya Tainu ...? Kiney Bulekha Pa Ta Tainu ... ? DESH SAREYA DA BHAI... Hosh KAR Hosh ... INDIA SADA V AA BHAI... TU JA YAAR.. BORE NA KAR (It’s not just your country. What’s wrong with you. What misconception are you living under? This country belongs to us all. Pay attention. India is ours too. Go away. You’re boring me. Nobody’s talking about you. Who are you? You keep showing up every time, talking nonsense),” he wrote.

Kangana asked Diljit to prove his patriotism. “Desh sirf Bhartiyon ka hai, Khalistanion ka nahin, bol tu Khalistani nahin hai (India only belongs to Indians, not Khalistanis. Declare that you are not a Khalistani), please say you condemn fringe groups such as Khalistanis participating in protests. If you say this I will apologise and consider you a true patriot. Please say I am waiting #IndiaTogether,” she wrote.

Desh sirf Bhartiyon ka hai, Khalistanion ka nahin, bol tu Khalistani nahin hai, please say you condemn fringe groups such as Khalistanis participating in protests. If you say this I will apologise and consider you a true patriot. Please say I am waiting #IndiaTogether https://t.co/toq3j4lPxD — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021





Diljit reaffirmed his loyalty to India and wrote, “Asi Bhai BHARAT DE NAAL AN.. Jo V Koi Galat Kar RIHA oh Gov. look Out Karugi.. Oh Ona Da Kam An.. Tu Te Mai Thodo decide Kara Ge .. Mai Dekheya Tu Gilla Peen Pa Leni an Gal Da .. Teri Gal Mukdi ni.. Ja Yaar.. Baut Bore Kardi an Tu (We are with India. The government will take care of anybody who says something wrong. That’s their job. Not yours or mine).”

Mujhe pata tha tu kabhi nahin bolega ki tu Khalistani nahi hai, this is for everyone to see, bhed ki khaal mein bhediye... Jai Hind https://t.co/Zby730IOoP — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021





Kangana was not satisfied with Diljit’s reply. “Mujhe pata tha tu kabhi nahin bolega ki tu Khalistani nahi hai (I know you will never declare that you are not a Khalistani), this is for everyone to see, bhed ki khaal mein bhediye (you are a wolf in sheep’s clothing)... Jai Hind,” she wrote.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON