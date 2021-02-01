Kangana Ranaut reveals why she 'compromises on self-respect' and uses Twitter

IND USA
Kangana Ranaut continued her tirade against Twitter.
Kangana Ranaut said that she chooses to 'compromise on (her) self-respect’ and continue using Twitter because she is a patriot.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:47 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut, who has often been critical of Twitter as a social media platform, revealed why she chooses to ‘compromise on (her) self-respect’ and continue using it. She suggested that she was being patriotic by doing so.

A Twitter user shared a news article on India supplying Covid-19 vaccines to Pakistan as a diplomatic gesture. Quote-tweeting the original post, Kangana wrote, “And that’s why people like us compromise on our self respect and choose to stay on this ridiculous, atrocious and in your face bias communist platform twitter. Because they won’t tell you and if we don’t, then who will ? Desh se badhkar kuch nahin (Nothing is bigger for me than my country).... Jai Hind.”

Last month, Kangana criticised Twitter for temporarily restricting her account over her now-deleted post against Amazon Prime Video series Tandav, in which she said it was ‘time to take (the makers') heads off’ for hurting religious sentiments.

Tagging Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey, Kangana wrote, “Chacha ⁦⁦@jack⁩ tell your dumb representatives taking head off is an idiom which means to scold. Hope you take action against those also who actually threaten and wish death upon our PM, HM , Sadhus and Brahmins almost every day. Shameless liars.”

Also see: Anushka Sharma shares first photo of daughter with Virat Kohli, names her Vamika

Before that, Kangana alleged that liberals on Twitter ‘cried to’ Jack and got her account temporarily restricted. In a tweet, she said that even if her account gets suspended, her ‘deshbhakt (patriot) version’ will shine through in her films. She also warned her detractors that she will make their lives miserable.

Kangana is currently shooting for Razneesh Ghai’s spy thriller, Dhaakad, which also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta as the antagonists. She also has a number of other projects in the pipeline, including Thalaivi, Tejas, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, and a biopic on former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

