Kangana Ranaut says liberals got 'chacha' Jack Dorsey to restrict her Twitter account: 'Will make your lives miserable'

Actor Kangana Ranaut claims that her Twitter account was restricted after she made controversial remarks about Tandav creators. Kangana had said in a now-deleted tweet that it was 'time to take their heads off', for allegedly insulting Hindu gods in the series.

On Wednesday, Kangana said that the liberal community reported her account to Twitter and got it restricted by 'chacha' Jack Dorsey, Twitter's co-founder and CEO. "Librus cried to their chacha @jack and got my account temporarily restricted, they are threatening me mera account/virtual identity kabhi bhi desh keliye shaheed ho sakti hai (My account and my virtual identity might get martyred for the country anytime), magar my reloaded desh bhakt version will reappear through my movies. Tumhara jeena dushwar karke rahungi (I will make your life miserable)," she wrote in a tweet.

In another tweet, Kangana reacted to the #SuspendKanganaRanaut trend on Twitter and warned her detractors that if her account gets banned, she will make their lives a living hell. "Anti nationals are trending #SuspendKanganaRanaut .... please do, when they suspended Rangs I came and made their lives even more miserable,now if they suspend me will exit virtual world and in real world will show you real Kangana Ranaut- the mother of all fathers #babbarsherni," she wrote.

Earlier, replying to a tweet about how people have ‘stopped taking insults lying down’, Kangana wrote on Monday, “Because even Lord Krishna forgave 99 mistakes of Sheshupala.... pehle Shanti phir Kranti (Silence must be followed by revolution).... time to take their heads off... Jai Shri Krishna."

She later retweeted more tweets that claimed Saif Ali Khan, Javed Akhtar and Naseeruddin Shah's ancestors fought with the British against Marathas and others. She made disparaging remarks about how 'treason' and 'loyalty' runs in one's blood, calling herself a true nationalist because she belongs to the bloodline of warriors, once again.

On Tuesday, Kangana had clarified her tweet. “Jo libru dar ke maare mummy ki god mein ro rahe hai, woh yeh padh lein. Maine tumhara sir kaatne ke liye nahi kaha, itna toh main bhi jaanti hoon ki insects ya worms ke liye pesticide chahiye hota hai (The liberals who are scared and crying to their mothers must read this. I did not ask for you to be beheaded. Even I know that insects and worms need pesticide).”

Tandav director Ali Abbas Zafar has issued an apology on behalf of the cast and crew and has said that controversial aspects of the show will be removed. “We have been closely monitoring viewer reactions to the web series Tandav and today during a discussion, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have informed us regarding a large number of grievances and petitions received on various facets of the web series with serious concerns and apprehensions regarding its content hurting the sentiments of the people," he had said in a statement.

