Anushka Sharma shares first photo of daughter with Virat Kohli, names her Vamika
Days after welcoming her first child with husband Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma has shared the first photo of the little one on Instagram. She also revealed the name of her daughter--Vamika.
“We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy,” she wrote in an Instagram post.
The picture shows Anushka holding Vamika, as she and Virat gaze lovingly at her. Virat showered love on the post and wrote, "My whole world in one frame," along with a heart emoji.
Virat and Anushka welcomed their baby girl on January 11. The cricketer announced the news on Instagram and wrote, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”
Also read: Priyanka Chopra says she hasn't included parts of her life 'that don't matter anymore' in her book Unfinished
Earlier, Virat’s brother Vikas Kohli sent the internet into a frenzy when he shared a picture of tiny feet peeping out of a cozy blanket. However, he later clarified that it was a 'random picture', and not the first photo of Virat and Anushka's baby. "Guys let me clarify that the picture i posted yesterday to congratulate anushka and virat is a random picture and not the actual picture of the baby... as some media channels are reporting... posting to clarify," he wrote.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Preity Zinta on being missing from Bollywood: ‘I am not into selling myself'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virat-Anushka introduce daughter Vamika with cute photo: Mouni, Vaani send love
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anushka Sharma shares first photo of daughter with Virat Kohli, names her Vamika
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shatrughan Sinha reveals why Rajesh Khanna was ‘very upset’ with him
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka hasn't included parts of her life 'that don't matter anymore' in book
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy Birthday Jackie Shroff: I am turning 64 this year? I thought I was turning 46
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika, Kareena support PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat message on women empowerment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy birthday Jackie Shroff: When Tiger talked about his dad's life in a chawl
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adarsh Gourav says mainstream Bollywood movies never attracted him
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt gets ready for a date, fans spot Ranbir's closet behind her
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena, Karisma, Malaika, and the Bollywood Wives turn up for Amrita's birthday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut reacts to Hansal Mehta disowning Simran
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sidharth Malhotra turns a police officer on sets of Thank God, see pic
- Sidharth Malhotra has shared a picture from the sets of Thank God and joked that he was going to meet filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who is known for his penchant for using swanky cars in his films.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Patani gets a kiss from Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna on their day out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tillotama Shome: Audience has given me the license to dream big, not give in to commercial calibrations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox