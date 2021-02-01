IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra says she hasn't included parts of her life 'that don't matter anymore' in her book Unfinished
Priyanka Chopra's book will be out this month.
Priyanka Chopra's book will be out this month.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra says she hasn't included parts of her life 'that don't matter anymore' in her book Unfinished

Priyanka Chopra will soon release her book Unfinished to her fans across the world. In a recent interview, the actor was asked about the life events she has not mentioned in the book.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:45 AM IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who has spent more than half her life in the limelight, has many interesting stories to tell about her journey. However, fans may not get to read all of those stories in her upcoming biography, Unfinished.

Priyanka, speaking in an interview, has said that her book will include only the things that matter to her in the present. She said that while it wasn't her intention to hide things from her readers, she also wanted to only talk about things that were 'true to her' currently.

"I was honest about things that mattered to me and my journey right now. Which is why I mean that this is a very honest reflection of where I am at the moment. I didn't edit my book in a way that 'this is something I don't want to talk about' or 'this is something I can'. If it is true to me in the moment, it is in the book. If it doesn't matter to me, it is not in the book. It is very honest telling of that tale," she said in an interview to Film Companion's Anupama Chopra.

Priyanka added that she had first thought about writing Unfinished in a format of letters to her younger self. But during the lockdown, she began realising how few memories she had of her life. She then started jotting down moments and milestones that she could remember and spun the book around them.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Pritish Nandy calls Salman Khan a ‘misogynist’ for slamming Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli

Priyanka was last seen in Netflix film The White Tiger. The film has earned critical acclaim and is also among the most popular films on Netflix currently. It stars Adarsh Gourav in the lead and Priyanka and Rajkummar Rao in supporting roles. Priyanka also served as an executive producer on the film, which is based on Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning book.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

Priyanka Chopra in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7k formal top(YouTube/Marie Claire)
Priyanka Chopra in 7k formal top(YouTube/Marie Claire)
fashion

Priyanka Chopra kicks away our Monday blues in 7k top for new interview

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:39 AM IST
  • During a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra spoke about her immense love for books and shared that she was like a librarian in her childhood, who used to lend books to children in her neighbourhood and maintain a log of that.
READ FULL STORY
Priyanka Chopra's film The White Tiger released few days back.
Priyanka Chopra's film The White Tiger released few days back.
bollywood

Priyanka spends a blissful weekend as she chills in a pool in a red bikini

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:04 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra, who has been busy promoting her new film, The White Tiger, took time out to relax and enjoy the weekend. See her pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Priyanka Chopra's book will be out this month.
Priyanka Chopra's book will be out this month.
bollywood

Priyanka hasn't included parts of her life 'that don't matter anymore' in book

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:45 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra will soon release her book Unfinished to her fans across the world. In a recent interview, the actor was asked about the life events she has not mentioned in the book.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Jackie Shroff celebrates his 64th birthday on February 1.
Actor Jackie Shroff celebrates his 64th birthday on February 1.
bollywood

Happy Birthday Jackie Shroff: I am turning 64 this year? I thought I was turning 46

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:27 AM IST
While agreeing that with every birthday comes the bit about growing a year older, Jackie Shroff says he is never really into the numbers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have shared posts in support of PM's address.
Kareena Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have shared posts in support of PM's address.
bollywood

Deepika, Kareena support PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat message on women empowerment

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:11 AM IST
Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor have shared their support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's messages of empowerment for women.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tiger Shroff said he and dad Jackie Shroff are very different people.
Tiger Shroff said he and dad Jackie Shroff are very different people.
bollywood

Happy birthday Jackie Shroff: When Tiger talked about his dad's life in a chawl

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:25 AM IST
On Jackie Shroff's birthday, we look back at what his son, actor Tiger Shroff once wrote about his father's life immediately after he shot to limelight with his film, Hero.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Adarsh Gourav plays Balram in Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger.
Adarsh Gourav plays Balram in Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger.
bollywood

Adarsh Gourav says mainstream Bollywood movies never attracted him

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:37 AM IST
Adarsh Gourav, the breakout star of Netflix film The White Tiger, has spoken about his opinion on Bollywood stars, saying that being part of big, commercial movies was never something he wanted to do.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt has shared a photo on Instagram as she got ready for a date with Ranbir Kapoor.
Alia Bhatt has shared a photo on Instagram as she got ready for a date with Ranbir Kapoor.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt gets ready for a date, fans spot Ranbir's closet behind her

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:47 PM IST
Alia Bhatt shared a photo on Sunday as she got decked up for a date. She posted a photo of herself in a cute sweater but fans noticed something interesting behind her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and others at Amrita Arora's birthday.
Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and others at Amrita Arora's birthday.
bollywood

Kareena, Karisma, Malaika, and the Bollywood Wives turn up for Amrita's birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:53 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan, all turned up for the birthday party of former actor Amrita Arora.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut was the lead in Hansal Mehta's Simran. He later walked out of the project and has often called it a mistake of his career.
Kangana Ranaut was the lead in Hansal Mehta's Simran. He later walked out of the project and has often called it a mistake of his career.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Hansal Mehta disowning Simran

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:32 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Hansal Mehta's tweet in which he had called making Simran a 'mistake'. Kangana joked that she should sing a sad song to let him know how his words have hurt her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sidharth Malhotra on the set of his upcoming film, Thank God.
Sidharth Malhotra on the set of his upcoming film, Thank God.
bollywood

Sidharth Malhotra turns a police officer on sets of Thank God, see pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:32 PM IST
  • Sidharth Malhotra has shared a picture from the sets of Thank God and joked that he was going to meet filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who is known for his penchant for using swanky cars in his films.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tiger Shroff, Krishna and Disha Patani seem to be hanging out together.
Tiger Shroff, Krishna and Disha Patani seem to be hanging out together.
bollywood

Disha Patani gets a kiss from Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna on their day out

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 05:58 PM IST
Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff planted the sweetest kiss on Disha Patani's face as they stepped out together. Tiger also shared a video with Krishna on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Tillotama Shome’s last two Bollywood projects have been Angrezi Medium (2020) and Sir.
Actor Tillotama Shome’s last two Bollywood projects have been Angrezi Medium (2020) and Sir.
bollywood

Tillotama Shome: Audience has given me the license to dream big, not give in to commercial calibrations

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 05:42 PM IST
Actor Tillotama Shome says the love and accolades coming her way for her film Sir is heartwarming and motivating.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Janhvi Kapoor was seen in web released film, Gunjan Saxena- The Kargil Girl.
Actor Janhvi Kapoor was seen in web released film, Gunjan Saxena- The Kargil Girl.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor: People are quick to slot you in the film industry

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 05:36 PM IST
Actor Janhvi Kapoor is taking up different roles such as Takht, Good Luck Jerry and not sticking to masala films. She says on whether it’s because she wants to be known as more than just a ‘pretty face’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor join Riddhima Kapoor and her family for lunch.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor join Riddhima Kapoor and her family for lunch.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor join Riddhima and her family for Sunday lunch. See pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 05:30 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt joined his sister Riddhima Kapoor, her husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara for lunch on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vidya Malvade was seen in web series, Mismatched
Vidya Malvade was seen in web series, Mismatched
bollywood

Vidya Malvade: OTT a boon for actors like me who were offered s**t in Bollywood

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:54 PM IST
Citing the examples of actors such as Ali Fazal, Abhishek Bannerjee, Vijay Varma and Pratik Gandhi, Vidya Malvade says the pool of talent is bigger now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Jaaved Jaaferi says that the film industry has to cater this growing diverse audience.
Actor Jaaved Jaaferi says that the film industry has to cater this growing diverse audience.
bollywood

Jaaved Jaaferi: I don’t sit and cry over spilt milk, or get negative about things which didn’t happen in my career

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:54 PM IST
One might think that his outlook towards showbiz would have been colored due to all this, and he must harbor something against it. But Jaaved Jaaferi makes it clear that he looks at the industry in a positive way.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP