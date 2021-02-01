Priyanka Chopra says she hasn't included parts of her life 'that don't matter anymore' in her book Unfinished
Actor Priyanka Chopra, who has spent more than half her life in the limelight, has many interesting stories to tell about her journey. However, fans may not get to read all of those stories in her upcoming biography, Unfinished.
Priyanka, speaking in an interview, has said that her book will include only the things that matter to her in the present. She said that while it wasn't her intention to hide things from her readers, she also wanted to only talk about things that were 'true to her' currently.
"I was honest about things that mattered to me and my journey right now. Which is why I mean that this is a very honest reflection of where I am at the moment. I didn't edit my book in a way that 'this is something I don't want to talk about' or 'this is something I can'. If it is true to me in the moment, it is in the book. If it doesn't matter to me, it is not in the book. It is very honest telling of that tale," she said in an interview to Film Companion's Anupama Chopra.
Priyanka added that she had first thought about writing Unfinished in a format of letters to her younger self. But during the lockdown, she began realising how few memories she had of her life. She then started jotting down moments and milestones that she could remember and spun the book around them.
Priyanka was last seen in Netflix film The White Tiger. The film has earned critical acclaim and is also among the most popular films on Netflix currently. It stars Adarsh Gourav in the lead and Priyanka and Rajkummar Rao in supporting roles. Priyanka also served as an executive producer on the film, which is based on Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning book.
