Bigg Boss 14: Pritish Nandy calls Salman Khan a ‘misogynist’ for slamming Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli

Producer Pritish Nandy criticised Salman Khan’s views on Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 14. Pritish called Salman, who is hosting the popular reality show, a ‘misogynist’ for slamming Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli.

“Watching @BiggBoss I find @BeingSalmanKhan often very tough on @RubiDilaik and @nikkitamboli my favourite contestants. This influences viewers, many of them Salman’s blind bhakts. C’mon Salman, don’t be a misogynist,” he wrote on Twitter.

Salman criticised Rubina for ‘overreacting’ to Rakhi Sawant’s gesture of pulling the drawstring of Abhinav Shukla’s shorts. Salman maintained that Rakhi is not wrong and said that Abhinav has benefitted from her ‘entertaining’ actions.

In the last few days, Rakhi has been making Rubina and Abhinav uncomfortable with her displays of love for him. From writing Abhinav’s name all over her body to pulling the drawstring of his shorts, Rakhi has been going all out, challenging Rubina to separate her from him.

Abhinav got upset after being reprimanded by Salman and said that if he was benefitting from Rakhi’s actions, he did not want any of it. “If this is entertainment, I want to go home right now,” he said in tears.

Meanwhile, Salman also lambasted Nikki, accusing her of ‘badtameezi (being ill-mannered)’. He claimed that she not only insulted every other contestant in the house but also members of the media who came on the show. “Dekho, badtameezi ke alawa hume yahaan par toh koi quality nazar aa nahi rahi hai (The only quality of yours that is coming across on the show is your rudeness),” he told her.

Pritish got a lot of support from Rubina and Nikki’s fans, who agreed with him that Salman was targeting the two. “TRP ke liye kuchh bhi karega sir, this formula is being applied to the show! Vulgarity by Rakhi is entertaining but raising pinky finger is vulgar! Jabki Shri Krishna bhagwan ne Goverdhan Parvat apni Kanishtha Ungli par hi uthaya tha (Even Lord Krishna lifted Mount Govardhan on the tip of his little finger)! @BeingSalmanKhan are targeting @RubiDilaik,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Thank you for speaking in support of nikki. Nikki deserves best and not this harassment. #NikkiTamboli,” another wrote. “Thanku Pritish sir...feels so good to read this...sir I think mostly he reads off script ,but he's fallen into bad books of many of his fans...hard core fans have turned against..sir why don't you please put these words across him,” a third wrote.

