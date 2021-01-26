IND USA
Salman Khan calls for unity in Republic Day message: 'Mil jhul ke raho'
Salman Khan in his look for Antim: The Final Truth.
Salman Khan in his look for Antim: The Final Truth.
bollywood

Salman Khan calls for unity in Republic Day message: 'Mil jhul ke raho'

  Actor Salman Khan, in his Republic Day message for fans, called for unity. Read what he has to say here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 03:42 PM IST

Actor Salman Khan took to Twitter and shared a message for fans and followers on the occasion of Republic Day. Salman wrote that he hoped for love and kindness to prevail.

"Happy Republic Day to all. Public ke saath mill jull ke raho , reunite , repay with love affection kindness n rejoice . Jai Hind!" he wrote in his tweet, posted on Tuesday.


Other Bollywood actors such as Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to social media to share messages with their fans.

Salman is currently working on Antim: The Final Truth, in which he plays a Sikh cop. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film also stars Salman's brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma, as the villain.

Salman's other film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, will be released in theatres on Eid, a year after its planned debut. Radhe was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Salman wrote in a social media post that after having conversations with theatre owners, he decided to put the film out on the big screens.

“Sorry it has taken me a long time to revert to all the theatre owners... It’s a big decision to make during these times. I understand the financial problems that the theatre owners/exhibitors are going through and I would like to help them by releasing Radhe in theatres. In return I would expect them to take utmost amount of care and precautions for the audience who would come to the theatre to watch Radhe. The commitment was of EID and it will be Eid 2021 inshallah. Enjoy Radhe this year in theatres on Eid.. God willing.." he wrote in his post.

Also read: Salman Khan spotted in Mumbai, aces the Sikh man look

Salman and Katrina Kaif are expected to begin work on the third instalment of the Tiger franchise in March. The film will reportedly be directed by Maneesh Sharma and announced as part of Yash Raj Films' 50th anniversary celebrations.


