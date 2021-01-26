Salman Khan calls for unity in Republic Day message: 'Mil jhul ke raho'
- Actor Salman Khan, in his Republic Day message for fans, called for unity. Read what he has to say here.
Actor Salman Khan took to Twitter and shared a message for fans and followers on the occasion of Republic Day. Salman wrote that he hoped for love and kindness to prevail.
"Happy Republic Day to all. Public ke saath mill jull ke raho , reunite , repay with love affection kindness n rejoice . Jai Hind!" he wrote in his tweet, posted on Tuesday.
Other Bollywood actors such as Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to social media to share messages with their fans.
Salman is currently working on Antim: The Final Truth, in which he plays a Sikh cop. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film also stars Salman's brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma, as the villain.
Salman's other film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, will be released in theatres on Eid, a year after its planned debut. Radhe was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Salman wrote in a social media post that after having conversations with theatre owners, he decided to put the film out on the big screens.
“Sorry it has taken me a long time to revert to all the theatre owners... It’s a big decision to make during these times. I understand the financial problems that the theatre owners/exhibitors are going through and I would like to help them by releasing Radhe in theatres. In return I would expect them to take utmost amount of care and precautions for the audience who would come to the theatre to watch Radhe. The commitment was of EID and it will be Eid 2021 inshallah. Enjoy Radhe this year in theatres on Eid.. God willing.." he wrote in his post.
Also read: Salman Khan spotted in Mumbai, aces the Sikh man look
Salman and Katrina Kaif are expected to begin work on the third instalment of the Tiger franchise in March. The film will reportedly be directed by Maneesh Sharma and announced as part of Yash Raj Films' 50th anniversary celebrations.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana launches fresh attack against Diljit, Priyanka on Republic Day
- "The whole world is laughing at us today," Kangana Ranaut wrote in a new tweet, targeting Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman Khan calls for unity in Republic Day message: 'Mil jhul ke raho'
- Actor Salman Khan, in his Republic Day message for fans, called for unity. Read what he has to say here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal leave wedding venue hand-in-hand, see pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kajol shares most important parenting advice she got from her mother Tanuja
- Kajol revealed that the most important thing her mother Tanuja taught her about parenting was to let children think for themselves.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena wishes Happy Republic Day: 'Freedom in our mind, strength in our words'
- Kareena Kapoor has shared a Republic Day message for her fans on Instagram. She wished for freedom of the mind and pride of the soul on the occasion.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunny Leone plays cricket in Kerala, jokes she's ready to join Team India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli share empowering messages on Republic Day
- Anushka Sharma and her husband, Virat Kohli, have shared messages on the occasion of Republic Day. Check them out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akshay launches FAU-G on Republic Day, watch a trailer for Galwan-based mission
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput posts vibrant pics from Goa vacation, fan calls her 'gorgeous mommy'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra takes son Viaan on blanket distribution drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee Pannu does push-ups in the middle of Rann of Kutch, watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun-Natasha's sangeet pics are out, Kangana says she won Manikarnika row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
John Abraham shares new pic from Satyameva Jayate 2, wishes fans on Republic Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ankita posts unseen photo with Sushant's family from her Patna trip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy Republic Day: Taapsee, Rakul call for better understanding of Constitution
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox