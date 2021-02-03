Diljit Dosanjh drops new song RiRi, in honour of Rihanna, calls her a gift from God

Singer Diljit Dosanjh has released a new song, in honour of singer Rihanna, who on Tuesday shed light on the ongoing farmers' protest in India, much to Diljit's appreciation. Titled RiRi (Rihanna's nickname), Diljit dropped the song on Wednesday.

"#RIRI #Rihanna," Diljit wrote in a tweet, adding a closed-fist emoji. He shared the YouTube link to the song and tagged the producer and lyricist.

In the song, Diljit sang about thanking God for creating a 'pari (fairy)' like her. He also sang about wanting to overwhelm her with presents and being obsessed with her, like the rest of the world.





On Tuesday, Rihanna had shared a news story about the protests, asking, "Why aren’t we talking about this?!" Actor Kangana Ranaut, with whom Diljit has a long-standing feud, took offence to Rihanna's comment, and wrote, "No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA... Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies."

Diljit, however, shared a Punjabi proverb on Twitter: "Jaat Di Kohr Kirli, Shateeriyan Nu Jaffe... (which in English means that your status in life is rather insignificant but you know how to talk big)." Later, he shared a picture of Rihanna on Instagram Stories, with the song Run This Town playing in the background.

Kangana, meanwhile, has launched a fresh attack at the Barbadian singer, attacking her business, her appearance, and comparing her to 'Sunidhi Chauhan and Neha Kakkar'.





