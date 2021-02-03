IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Music / Diljit Dosanjh hypes up Rihanna's support of farmer protests as Kangana Ranaut calls her a 'fool'
Diljit Dosanjh has been supporting farmers' protests in Delhi.
Diljit Dosanjh has been supporting farmers' protests in Delhi.
music

Diljit Dosanjh hypes up Rihanna's support of farmer protests as Kangana Ranaut calls her a 'fool'

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has expressed his gratitude to American singer Rihanna, after she took to social media in support of protesting farmers.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:56 AM IST

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has shared a picture of American singer Rihanna on his Instagram Stories, after she showed her support for protesting Indian farmers. He did not write anything with it. The picture was accompanied by her song, Run This Town.

Earlier in the day, Rihanna had shared a news report about the farmer protests, and had written "why aren't we talking about this?!."


Diljit also shared a Punjabi proverb on Twitter and wrote: "Jaat Di Kohr Kirli, Shateeriyan Nu Jaffe... (which in English means that your status in life is rather insignificant but you know how to talk big)."

A number of celebrities including, Richa Chadha, Shibani Dandekar, director Hansal Mehta, among others, reacted to Rihanna's show of support. Not only has Diljit has thrown his weight behind the agitation, he also made his presence felt in early December last year when he joined the protests at Singhu border near Delhi.

However, Kangana Ranaut did not appreciate Rihanna's stance and wrote on Twitter:

Diljit shared a picture of Rihanna on Instagram.
Diljit shared a picture of Rihanna on Instagram.


“We have only one request to Centre..please fulfil the demands of our farmers. Everyone is sitting here peacefully and entire country is with farmers,” Diljit had tweeted earlier.

Praising the farmers, who had been protesting amid freezing cold and police resistance, the singer had added, “farmers have created a new history. This history would be narrated to future generations. Farmers’ issues should not be diverted by anyone.” The singer-actor had also quietly donated 1 crore to buy warm clothes for protesting farmers.

Diljit and Kangana had also crossed swords over the issue, with Kangana opposed to the protesting farmers. The two had exchanged sharp words on Twitter.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kangana ranaut-diljit dosanjh rihanna kangana ranaut diljit dosanjh

Related Stories

Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut’s feud began last year.
Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut’s feud began last year.
bollywood

Kangana launches fresh attack against Diljit, Priyanka on Republic Day

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 03:46 PM IST
  • "The whole world is laughing at us today," Kangana Ranaut wrote in a new tweet, targeting Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra.
READ FULL STORY
Diljit Dosanjh featured on a magazine cover in 2019 with Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar and Natasha Poonawalla.
Diljit Dosanjh featured on a magazine cover in 2019 with Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar and Natasha Poonawalla.
bollywood

Diljit Dosanjh snuck out of magazine interview because he didn't know English

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:31 PM IST
Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has revealed how he once snuck out of a magazine interview when he saw the interviewer asking everyone questions in English.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Cardi B in a screengrab from her social media post.
Cardi B in a screengrab from her social media post.
music

Cardi B plays Kaliyon Ka Chaman in new video: 'She listening to Indian music?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:24 PM IST
  • Indian fans were confused after Cardi B dropped an announcement video on social media, in which the song Kaliyon Ka Chaman played in the background.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Music maestro AR Rahman recently composed music for the film Dil Bechara (2020)
Music maestro AR Rahman recently composed music for the film Dil Bechara (2020)
music

AR Rahman: I didn’t care to accept many offers because you need to concentrate on quality

By Juhi Chakraborty
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:30 PM IST
Music composer-singer AR Rahman talks about why he is happy with the amount of films he has in hand right now, and why awards are ‘important’ but not the ‘destination’
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer Shibani Kashyap at Bada Imambara during her visit to Lucknow (Sourced photo)
Singer Shibani Kashyap at Bada Imambara during her visit to Lucknow (Sourced photo)
music

Shibani Kashyap: Song release is now bigger than making one!

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:10 PM IST
‘Sajna aa bhi jaa’ and ‘Zinda hoon main’ singer Shibani Kashyap feels it takes a lot of planning and strategies to release a song, today
READ FULL STORY
Close
Imran Khan and Manjari Phadnis in a still from the video of Nazrein Milaana Nazrein Churaana.
Imran Khan and Manjari Phadnis in a still from the video of Nazrein Milaana Nazrein Churaana.
music

Did Coldplay, Avicii write lyrics of Bollywood song? YouTube description says so

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:52 PM IST
In a hilarious goof-up, Coldplay and Avicii have been credited with writing the lyrics of Nazrein Milaana Nazrein Churaana from Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer Shalmali is known for crooning chartbusters such as Balam Pichkari and Lat Lag Gayee.
Singer Shalmali is known for crooning chartbusters such as Balam Pichkari and Lat Lag Gayee.
music

Shalmali: Life has changed from just running from pillar to pillar, making money

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:16 PM IST
Singer Shalmali talks about 2020 giving her time to explore more things, and how much her life has changed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer Shilpa Rao tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Ritesh Krishnan on January 27.
Singer Shilpa Rao tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Ritesh Krishnan on January 27.
music

It’s the later days that you have to focus on, not the wedding so much: Shilpa Rao

By Nikita Deb
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:15 PM IST
The singer says that she is looking forward to a joyous ride with her husband, adds that it is important to not lose one’s individuality in a marriage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kanika Kapoor is now out with Jugni 2.0.
Kanika Kapoor is now out with Jugni 2.0.
music

Kanika Kapoor on singing Baby Doll: 'I sang it with a vengeance'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:05 AM IST
Kanika Kapoor has said she was dealing with a lot of trauma and going through several ups and downs in her personal life when she was offered Baby Doll.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bombay Jayashri says she has “delivered film songs like a director’s actor”. (Photo: Facebook/BombayJayashriRamnath)
Bombay Jayashri says she has “delivered film songs like a director’s actor”. (Photo: Facebook/BombayJayashriRamnath)
music

Bombay Jayashri on Padma Shri win: It’s big for people who loved me for 40 years

By Henna Rakheja, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:41 AM IST
As soon as her phone began buzzing on the eve of Republic Day, Carnatic vocalist Bombay Jayashri Ramnath browsed through TV news channels
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Shruti Haasan’s latest Telugu film Krack alongside Ravi Teja have got positive feedback.
Actor Shruti Haasan’s latest Telugu film Krack alongside Ravi Teja have got positive feedback.
music

Shruti Haasan: Keyboard, computer that dad gifted when I turned 18 changed my life

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:28 AM IST
As she turns a year older today, actor-singer Shruti Haasan says her father, veteran actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan’s gifting her a keyboard and a computer on her 18th birthday will always remain special as music became an integral part of her life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sona Mohapatra has tweeted her thoughts about an old comment by actor Preity Zinta.
Sona Mohapatra has tweeted her thoughts about an old comment by actor Preity Zinta.
music

Sona Mohapatra calls Preity Zinta a 'minion of patriarchy'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 02:28 PM IST
Sona Mohapatra was furious when a Twitter user brought back Preity Zinta's controversial 'Sweetu-MeToo' comment from 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Justin Bieber has come a long way since 2014 arrest. He is now married to Hailey Bieber.
Justin Bieber has come a long way since 2014 arrest. He is now married to Hailey Bieber.
music

Justin Bieber talks about getting arrested in 2014 in new post

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:43 PM IST
Justin Bieber has shared a reflective post on Instagram, talking about when he was arrested in 2014 for driving under influence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer Akhil’s latest song Dooja Pyaar has been garnering good response from the audience.
Singer Akhil’s latest song Dooja Pyaar has been garnering good response from the audience.
music

Singer Akhil: Favouritism in Bollywood is reason why many singers lose out on opportunities

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:15 PM IST
Singer Akhil talks about his latest song Dooja Pyaar and why he didn’t take up any other work in Bollywood after his debut with Duniyaa in Luka Chuppi in 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer Adele arrives at the 58th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California.(REUTERS)
Singer Adele arrives at the 58th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California.(REUTERS)
music

Adele comes to agreement over her $190 million fortune in divorce settlement

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 09:24 PM IST
  • Adele has reached a divorce settlement with her estranged husband, Simon Konecki. At stake is her $190 million fortune.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer Sukhbir Singh’s latest song Nachdi has been getting good response.
Singer Sukhbir Singh’s latest song Nachdi has been getting good response.
music

Sukhbir: Misleading listeners with fake likes and views doesn’t make a song hit

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:43 PM IST
Singer Sukhbir Singh, who released his latest song Nachdi online, suggests young musicians to follow the same procedure and not wait for music labels to give them the platform to start their journey.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer Narendra Chanchal passed away in Delhi due to age-related issues.
Singer Narendra Chanchal passed away in Delhi due to age-related issues.
music

‘Superstar’ of bhajans Narendra Chanchal no more, mourned by fans and stars

By Shreya Mukerjee & Nikita Deb
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:42 PM IST
Celebrated bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal, 80, passed away on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP