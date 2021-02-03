IND USA
Rihanna has responded to Kangana Ranaut's comments.
Kangana Ranaut launches new attack against Rihanna, compares her to Neha Kakkar, suggests she's been paid

  • Kangana Ranaut, comparing Rihanna to singers 'like Sunidhi Chauhan and Neha Kakkar', has lashed out at her business, her appearance, and her stance on the ongoing farmers' protests.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:33 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut has launched another attack in her one-sided Twitter war against singer Rihanna, who on Tuesday shed light on the ongoing farmers' protests in India.

Reacting to a news story explaining who Rihanna is, Kangana wrote in a tweet, "Yes please India wants to know, to simplify to Indians, she is a singer much like Sunidhi Chauhan or Neha Kakkar ...what is so special about her, well... she can shake her bum cheeks and expose her a** crack right in to the camera lens while singing..ya that’s all. Nothing else."

She continued, "Librus who are getting excited about these American porn stars giving paid opinions about our internal issues, well 99 percent India does not care or respect American way of life, one of the most debouched, money minded and self centred societies. So calm down fools ..."


In another tweet, Kangana added, "She hasn’t released a single song in 5 years, sells make up but looks like she is feeling Corona blues,Forbes estimated incomes are just PR gimmicks big sham,a million or two won’t hurt her right now, also notice in her tweet she did not commit to any opinion just a vague tweet."

Previously, Rihanna had shared a news story about the protests with her over 100 million followers, asking, "Why aren’t we talking about this?!" Kangana reacted to this, and wrote for her 3 million followers, "No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA... Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies."


Also read: Diljit Dosanjh hypes up Rihanna's support of farmer protests as Kangana Ranaut calls her a 'fool'

The actor also responded to Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who wrote that she is standing in 'solidarity' with the protesters. Sharing a news report about a 105-year-old organic farmer, Kangana called Thunberg a 'spoilt brat'. Addressing the activist, who was declared as Time's Person of the Year in 2019, and has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, Kangana wrote, "No fancy activists will talk about genuine environmentalist our own grandma ... but they will definitely promote dumb and a spoilt brat ⁦@GretaThunberg⁩ who is being used by entire left lobby and in return she gets to skip her education and school."


