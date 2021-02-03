Kangana Ranaut calls Greta Thunberg a 'spoilt brat' for supporting farmers, suggests she's uneducated
- Kangana Ranaut dismissed Swedish activist Greta Thunberg's support of protesting Indian farmers, and suggested that she is being used by a 'left lobby' in exchange of skipping her education.
After calling singer Rihanna a 'fool' for commenting on the ongoing farmers protests in India, actor Kangana Ranaut has also dismissed Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, calling her a 'spoilt brat'.
Kangana on Wednesday shared a news report about a 105-year-old organic farmer, and also slammed the Swedish teen, who was declared Time's Person of the Year in 2019, and has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.
Kangana wrote, "No fancy activists will talk about genuine environmentalist our own grandma ... but they will definitely promote dumb and a spoilt brat @GretaThunberg who is being used by entire left lobby and in return she gets to skip her education and school."
The 'spoilt brat' description is borrowed. Thunberg was previously described as such by British presenter Jeremy Clarkson. More famously, she was told to 'chill' by former US president Donald Trump.
In a tweet on Tuesday, she wrote, "We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India." Her tweet came after Rihanna posted a news story about the protests, and wrote, "Why aren’t we talking about this?!"
In response, Kangana had tweeted, "No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA... Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies."
Also read: Diljit Dosanjh hypes up Rihanna's support of farmer protests as Kangana Ranaut calls her a 'fool'
Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, who has been a vocal supporter of the protesting farmers, showed support for Rihanna when he shared a picture of her on social media, accompanied by the song, Run this Town.
