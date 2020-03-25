Arjun Kapoor pens emotional post for mom Mona on death anniversary: ‘My world was shattered when you left’

bollywood

Arjun Kapoor remembered his mother Mona Shourie Kapoor on her eighth death anniversary with an emotional post on Instagram. The actor wrote that his and sister Anshula Kapoor’s “world was shattered” when their mother passed away, and regretted not spending time with her in her last days.

“I wish I could be at home like this today would have felt safe & maybe even smiled more than anyone has ever seen me smile. It’s been 8 years today since you left us Mom... the world has come to a standstill now but mine & @anshulakapoor s world was shattered when u left forget standing still.... we have tried to pick up the pieces some days are tougher than others though... I’ve managed to survive 8 years of being an actor & a working individual she’s also started her own business with @fankindofficial !!! Anshula more or less runs the house and I run to her if I need something in the house or in life,” he wrote, sharing a picture from his and Anshula’s childhood.

Mona died weeks before the release of Arjun’s debut film Ishaqzaade, and he could not spend enough time with her in her last days as he was busy prepping and shooting. “The world has changed Maa right now in this moment I wish I had you at home would have spent so much time with u that I couldn’t when I was trying to lose weight do my acting classes and when I was away shooting ishaqzaade during ur chemotherapy... would have tried to make up for the nonstop sprinting that I would have been upto and maybe taken u for granted,” he wrote.

“I love u Maa I miss u Maa... I miss having ur name show up on my phone to check up on me... I just hope wherever you are you are happy and watching over ur 2 brats,” he concluded.

Arjun and Anshula were single-handedly brought up by Mona after she got divorced from Boney Kapoor. She died in 2012 after a long battle with cancer.

