Arjun Kapoor slams troll who commented on Taimur’s religion: ‘It doesn’t matter to him and his parents or anyone, who are you?’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 13:59 IST

Arjun Kapoor is known for his sarcastic comments on his friends’ social media posts and his hard-hitting replies to trolls. The actor took upon himself to give a befitting reply to a troll who dropped a religious coloured comment on his Ki and Ka co-star Kareena Kapoor’s picture with her son, Taimur.

Kareena made her Instagram debut this month and had shared a monochrome picture that showed her holding her son Taimur in her arms. She had captioned it, “The only one I will ever allow to steal my frame...” Arjun had even commented to the post, “The real nawab.”

However, Arjun didn’t let go of the derogatory comments on his remark. Some of the users abused Arjun as well as Kareena while making derogatory comments about Taimur. Arjun shut them up and wrote, “Abey ******** Hindu ho ya Muslim kya farak padta hai… It doesn’t matter to him and his parents or anyone he knows toh tu kaun hai bey Hindu Muslim karne wala?”

Earlier, Taimur’s granduncle Rishi Kapoor had blasted Twitter trolls who registered their objection to Taimur’s name. Speaking in defence of his niece Kareena, he had said on Twitter, “Why are people so bothered what the parents want to name their child please?Mind your business,it’s got nothing to do with you.Parents wish!”

Why are people so bothered what the parents want to name their child please?Mind your business,it's got nothing to do with you.Parents wish! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 21, 2016

Also read: ‘Every kid will go to school, we’ll all embrace and shake hands’: Rishi Kapoor shares message of hope amid coronavirus lockdown

In reply to one of the trolls, he had said, “You mind your bloody business. Tumhare beta ka naam toh naheen rakha na? Who are you to comment?”

Upon his birth in 2017, Saif Ali Khan had said that Taimur will be free to embrace any religion. He had told Indian Express in an interview, “My wife and I will try that our son will be a wonderful ambassador of the country. He will be free to choose whatever religion he likes. I want him to be a liberal, open-minded and down-to-earth guy the way we are.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more