Arjun Kapoor calls Katrina Kaif ‘Kaantaben 2.0’ as she washes dishes, invites her home

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 12:10 IST

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has labelled Katrina Kaif ‘Kaantaben 2.0’ after she shared a video where she could be seen washing dishes at home during self-isolation. Katrina had claimed to share professional tutorial on how to wash dishes and Arjun was quick to respond.

“Kaantaben 2.0. You are invited to my house,” Arjun commented on the video post. Katrina has been in self-isolation during the coronavirus outbreak and recently shared a glimpse of how she is managing household chores amid coronavirus lockdown. Katrina’s domestic helps are also under quarantine, and she is doing the household chores herself. Sharing the video of herself doing the dishes on her Instagram account, Katrina wrote, “really makes u appreciate all the help we have at home #socialdistancing #staysafe #helpoutathome.”

In the clip, Katrina is heard saying, “Since the house helps are also practicing self-isolation, Izzy (sister Isabelle Kaif) and I have decided to take turns to do the washing up. I thought I would do a little professional tutorial.” She then goes on to demonstrate the right way to do the dishes. First, I was deciding...should I lather each bowl, rinse it and put it in the rack? Then I decided that there was a better way to do it. Put all the dishes inside the sink, then turn off the water so that you don’t waste it, lather all of them and put them back here. Then, rinse them all,” she said. Comedian Sunil Grover responded on the post, “This style is Revolutionary !”

She had also shared a screenshot of her video call with actors Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor, who had founded an “I Hate Katrina Kaif” club together. “Reunited .... our newly reformed ‘club’ with a very appropriate name ‘#isolated r us’,” she captioned it.

Last seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat, Katrina has also completed Sooryavanshi where she reunites with Akshay Kumar. The Rohit Shetty film was supposed to release by March end but has been postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus outbreak.

