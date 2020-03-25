e-paper
Home / Bollywood / ‘Every kid will go to school, we’ll all embrace and shake hands’: Rishi Kapoor shares message of hope amid coronavirus lockdown

‘Every kid will go to school, we’ll all embrace and shake hands’: Rishi Kapoor shares message of hope amid coronavirus lockdown

Rishi Kapoor has shared an optimistic tweet as Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a 21-day lockdown in the country.

bollywood Updated: Mar 25, 2020 10:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rishi Kapoor has shared some optimism in times of coronavirus lockdown.
Rishi Kapoor has shared some optimism in times of coronavirus lockdown. (PTI)
         

Rishi Kapoor is being positive as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day countrywide lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak. The actor took to Twitter to talk about the day when the threat would be over and the world be a happy place again.

Talking about that fateful day, Rishi wrote on Twitter, “Good morning all. I totally believe in this. This shall happen by Gods grace!” He further wrote, “When this ends, AND IT WILL, every game will sell out, every restaurant will have a 2-hour wait, every kid will be glad to be in school, everyone will love their job, the stock market will skyrocket, and every other house will get TP’d, and we will all embrace and shake hands. That’s gonna be a pretty good day. Hang in there, World.”

The actor was busy on Twitter on Tuesday and sternly wrote on the social networking website, “ANYONE CRACKING JOKES ABOUT MY COUNTRY OR ON MY LIFESTYLE, WILL BE DELETED. BE AWARE AND WARNED. THIS IS A SERIOUS MATTER. HELP US TO TIDE OVER THE SITUATION.”

Also read: Lisa Ray’s one year old twins learn to wash hands in adorable video, actor clarifies on leaving the tap open

He also reacted to the PM’s speech at 8 pm on Tuesday declaring a nationwide lockdown. He wrote, “One for all, all for one. Let us do what we have to do. We have no option. We will all keep one another busy and entertained for the coming time. No worries. No panic. Sala isko bhi dekh lenge. PM ji don’t worry we are with you! Jai Hind.”

Calling the 21-day national lockdown a “collective turning point”, Bollywood personalities such as veteran singer Asha Bhosle, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, actors Taapsee Pannu and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub said the decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was essential to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

