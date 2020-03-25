Lisa Ray’s one year old twins learn to wash hands in adorable video, actor clarifies on leaving the tap open

bollywood

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 08:49 IST

Lisa Ray has shared an adorable video as her twin daughters Soleil and Sufi learn to wash their hands under the guidance of their father in the time of coronavirus outbreak. The one and a half-year-olds can be seen washing their hands together and saying in excitement “wash wash clean clean.”

Lisa calls the kids Souffle while addressing them together. Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, “Public service announcement from the Ray-Dehni’s...Wash, wash, wash your hands. And yes, mama dressed Soufflé in Lehnga-Cholis because our clothes finally arrived in Singapore(our new home) from Mumbai (after an almost two month delay!) and in those two months the world has tilted so far on its axis, we have become those people who don’t wait for big occasions to set out the expensive china, if you know what I mean (carpe diem!) This way, we can be instructional and unbearably cute while not disregarding the reasonableness of hope. Ah-one, ah-two, ah-three: CLEAN, CLEAN, CLEAN YOUR HANDS! Lemme hear ya! #coronaloopy #inthistogether.”

Lisa also gave an explanation for keeping the tap open as the two kids washed their hands. She wrote in a disclaimer, “Update: many of you have pointed out, the tap ideally should be shut while scrubbing to conserve water ...we as a family normally do our bit, but we got a bit carried away today while filming. Happy so many are conscientious enough about water conservation to point this out.. stay safe. Be kind.”

Also read: Covid-19: Hrithik Roshan tells people to stay home, Vicky Kaushal shares poem by his father

Lisa friends and fans were impressed by her honest confession and went on to shower the girls with love. Actor Ujjawala Raut reacted, “Ufffff!!!! Too cute @lisaraniray.” A fan commented to the post, “So adorable......great job little ones!!!!” One more wrote, “Awww cute little chilly munchkin s. Washing hands very good.”

Lisa is an actor-turned writer who released her book Close to the Bone last year. She had welcomed her daughters via surrogacy in 2018.

Follow @htshowbiz for more