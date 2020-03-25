Covid-19: Hrithik Roshan tells people to stay home, Vicky Kaushal shares poem by his father

bollywood

Urging people to take appropriate precautionary measures and to stay indoors amid the rising coronavirus cases in the country, actor Hrithik Roshan on Tuesday shared a video message on social media for his followers. The actor took to Twitter to share the video message for his followers, where he instructed people to follow precautionary measures like washing hands and urged them to stay back at home.

“Agar aapko ek doosre se contact me rehna hai toh phone and video calls ka istamaal kijiye (If you want to stay in touch with friends, call them on phone or make use of video calls),” the War actor said. He also further appealed everybody to be a little more responsible, to fight against the virus.

Actor Vicky Kaushal too made the best use of his social media platform to let his followers know the importance of staying indoors during these crucial times. The 31-year-old actor documented a video in his Instagram stories.

Seen in the comfort of his home, the Raazi actor urged everybody to not venture out. He also stressed that since no vaccine has been found for the virus, we are the solutions to combat the spread, and can do it by staying indoors.

‘We are the solution, so stay at home till the time changes..changes for better,” he added. Vicky also shared a picture of himself watching the sunset from his balcony. He captioned it with a poem by his father and stunt director Shyam Kaushal. The poem gives people advice on staying home, spending time with family and take this slow.

Like many other Bollywood celebrity actors, Hrithik Roshan and Vicky Kaushal are also in self-isolation as a precautionary measure against Covid-19.

Total coronavirus cases rose to 519 (including 39 discharged people and 9 deaths) on Tuesday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

