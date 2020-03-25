e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Covid-19: Hrithik Roshan tells people to stay home, Vicky Kaushal shares poem by his father

Covid-19: Hrithik Roshan tells people to stay home, Vicky Kaushal shares poem by his father

Hrithik Roshan and Vicky Kaushal have shared social media posts on staying indoors amid the coronavirus lockdown.

bollywood Updated: Mar 25, 2020 07:14 IST
Asian News International, Mumbai
Hrithik Roshan and Vicky Kaushal have made social media posts on Covid-19.
Hrithik Roshan and Vicky Kaushal have made social media posts on Covid-19.
         

Urging people to take appropriate precautionary measures and to stay indoors amid the rising coronavirus cases in the country, actor Hrithik Roshan on Tuesday shared a video message on social media for his followers. The actor took to Twitter to share the video message for his followers, where he instructed people to follow precautionary measures like washing hands and urged them to stay back at home.

“Agar aapko ek doosre se contact me rehna hai toh phone and video calls ka istamaal kijiye (If you want to stay in touch with friends, call them on phone or make use of video calls),” the War actor said. He also further appealed everybody to be a little more responsible, to fight against the virus.

 

Actor Vicky Kaushal too made the best use of his social media platform to let his followers know the importance of staying indoors during these crucial times. The 31-year-old actor documented a video in his Instagram stories.

Seen in the comfort of his home, the Raazi actor urged everybody to not venture out. He also stressed that since no vaccine has been found for the virus, we are the solutions to combat the spread, and can do it by staying indoors.

Also read: No TV shoots anymore, Hina Khan mops the floor as Karishma Tanna cooks: Here’s how celebs are self isolating

‘We are the solution, so stay at home till the time changes..changes for better,” he added. Vicky also shared a picture of himself watching the sunset from his balcony. He captioned it with a poem by his father and stunt director Shyam Kaushal. The poem gives people advice on staying home, spending time with family and take this slow.

 

Like many other Bollywood celebrity actors, Hrithik Roshan and Vicky Kaushal are also in self-isolation as a precautionary measure against Covid-19.

Total coronavirus cases rose to 519 (including 39 discharged people and 9 deaths) on Tuesday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
54-yr-old with no travel history dies of Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai
54-yr-old with no travel history dies of Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
PM Modi announces all-India lockdown over Covid-19, will be in place for 21 days
PM Modi announces all-India lockdown over Covid-19, will be in place for 21 days
‘This is a type of curfew’: PM Modi explains what 21-day lockdown means
‘This is a type of curfew’: PM Modi explains what 21-day lockdown means
Covid-19: Govt’s Plan B to keep working during lockdown
Covid-19: Govt’s Plan B to keep working during lockdown
Can’t remember eating so much and not working out: Sunil Chhetri
Can’t remember eating so much and not working out: Sunil Chhetri
Can blood from coronavirus survivors treat the newly ill?
Can blood from coronavirus survivors treat the newly ill?
Apple iPhone XR production halted in India due to lockdown
Apple iPhone XR production halted in India due to lockdown
trending topics
Bihar Board 12th Result 2020Coronavirus Live UpdatesBSEB Bihar Board 12th result 2020 LIVECoronavirus LockdownBSEB 12th result 2020Bihar Board Class 12th Science ResultIndia lockdownBSEB Bihar Board 12th Arts ResultTopper List Bihar Board 12th Result 2020Coronavirus update

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news