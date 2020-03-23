Rishi Kapoor shares ‘cute’ Tik Tok video of couple dancing to his hit song Dafliwale. Watch

bollywood

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has shared a cute video of a couple dancing to his hit song, Dafliwale Dafli Baja and it a fun watch. In the Tik Tok video, a middle-aged couple can be seen using a common household sieve as the ‘dafli’ and dancing to the tunes of the hit song that featured Rishi alongside Jaya Prada. It was originally featured in the 1979 film Sargam. Posting the video on Twitter, Rishi wrote, “Cute.”

Karan Johar had recently said that the song is his favourite. “Dafli song from the film Sargam was indeed my most favourite song. During my childhood, I remember whenever my father asked me to dance on the song, I would dance on this song but on the steps of Jaya Pradaji instead of Chintu Ji (Rishi Kapoor),” Karan had said on The Kapil Sharma Show. He was on the show to promote Karan opened up on the The Kapil Sharma Show, where he appeared with filmmaker Rohit Shetty to promote their upcoming co-production Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar.

As India goes into almost complete lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood celebs are sharing pictures and videos of how they are spending time at home in isolation. Rishi’s wife Neetu had shared a video online where Rishi can be seen making apt use of time - he is seen watching an instructor on the TV and practising yoga moves. Neetu wrote alognside the post, “Doing virtual yoga .. stay home stay healthy !!! @brat.man we accept the challenge @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @nandanitasha @nikhil_nanda @rimosky @shwetabachchan #hardquarfitnesscorona.” While the caption said “we accept the challenge”, we do not see Neetu in the videos. She shared the videos early Friday. Alia Bhatt, girlfriend of Rishi’s son Ranbir Kapoor, showered love on the post with heart emojis.

