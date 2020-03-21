Rishi Kapoor practices ‘virtual yoga’, Alia Bhatt-Shaheen Bhatt shower love. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 12:13 IST

As Bollywood celebs stay put inside their homes in wake of the coronavirus outbreak and practice social distancing, actor and Rishi Kapoor’s wife Neetu Singh has shared a video online where Rishi can be seen making apt use of time. In the videos, Rishi is seen watching an instructor on the TV and practising yoga moves. Alia Bhatt, girlfriend of Rishi’s son Ranbir Kapoor, showered love on the post with heart emojis.

Neetu posted the video on Instagram and wrote, “Doing virtual yoga .. stay home stay healthy !!! @brat.man we accept the challenge @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @nandanitasha @nikhil_nanda @rimosky @shwetabachchan #hardquarfitnesscorona.” Though the caption says “we accept the challenge”, we do not see Neetu in the videos. She shared the videos early Friday.

Also read: The Platform movie review: Nasty and necessary Netflix thriller is another great reason to stay at home

In a later post, Neetu shared a video that talks about the importance of slowing down and realising the worth of family, emotions and human feelings. “We forgot #gratitude #loveformankind #empathy #compassion,” she captioned the video.

Most people are staying in their homes due to coronavirus lockdown and celebrities are taking the lead in sharing positive vibes and instructions on how to stay safe. Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and others have shared videos where they talk about the ways that can keep people safe and healthy in the current scenario.

While most people are under self-quarantine as precautionary measure, Kanika Kapoor became the first Indian celeb to have tested Covid-19 positive. She had shared on Instagram, “For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward,” said Kapoor in the post. “I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10 days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more