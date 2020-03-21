Rishi Kapoor on Kanika Kapoor escaping quarantine: ‘Why hotel didn’t have the facility to screen visitors?’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 21, 2020

Even as the administration blamed Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor for negligence while she claims she did not know she had to undergo self-quarantine after her return from London, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has also suggested the singer is not the only one to be blamed.

He took to Twitter late Friday and wrote, “Think. Chalo Delhi airport se to nikal gayi. Why an establishment like The Taj Lucknow Hotel didn’t have the facility to screen visitors? After all the Taj is a huge name and a property. Surely they could have detected! Aaj kal kuch “Kapoor”logon pe time bhaari hai. Darta hoon. Hey Malik raksha karna doosre “Kapoor-on”ki! Koi galat kaam na ho kabhi. Jai Mata Di.”

Kanika had announced testing positive for coronavirus on Friday and wrote on Instagram, “For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward,” said Kapoor in the post. “I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10 days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs.”

Meanwhile, singer Sona Mohapatra blasted Kanika for not being responsible enough after arriving in India from the UK earlier this month, and mingling with numerous people at several public functions despite being afflicted by the coronavirus. In a series of tweets, Mohapatra also expressed doubt that the spread of Covid-19 could efficiently be curbed in India, what with “irresponsible idiots” around, who don’t follow rules and endanger the lives of everyone around. “The Coronavirus will explode because India is full of irresponsible idiots who ask everything from the government but do nothing in return.” “Case in point, #KanikaKapoor hid her travel history after landing in #India (goddess knows how),attended events in Lucknow, Mumbai, went partying while staying in a 5 Glowing star & has the virus! So all of U giving me gyan about how ‘simplistic’ PM’s speech was, was it really? #WeThePeople,” Mohapatra tweeted.

