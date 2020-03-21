TV show host Andy Cohen tests coronavirus positive, says ‘We’re putting a pin in WWHL home episodes’

tv

TV show host Andy Cohen have joined the growing group of celebrities who have tested positive for coronavirus. The 51-year-old host of the long-running Bravo late-night show Watch What Happens Live said on Instagram and Twitter Friday afternoon that he has also tested positive, and will not do shows from home as he had planned.

“After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves,” Cohen wrote on Instagram.

He had earlier tweeted that his show will be back on air over the weekend with “home episodes”. He tweeted, “#WWHL is BACK on Sunday with special @ Home episodes! @NeNeLeakes , @ramonasinger & @MrJerryOC will be joining me on video chat! Tweet me Q’s for them, NOW!”

#WWHL is BACK on Sunday with special @ Home episodes! @NeNeLeakes, @ramonasinger & @MrJerryOC will be joining me on video chat! Tweet me Q's for them, NOW! — Andy Cohen (@Andy) March 20, 2020

Cohen joins other entertainment industry personalities including Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Daniel Dae Kim who have tested positive for the virus amid a global pandemic. Quantum of Solace actor Olga Kurylenko has also tested positive for coronavirus.

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson has been discharged from the hospital and are under quarantine at their home. Other celebrities who are currently battling with the coronavirus are music producer Andrew Watt, Game of Thrones actors Indira Varma and Kristofer Hivju.

In India, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor is the first known celebrity to have testes positive for Covid 19. Amid government advisory against going out to public places and most offices, malls, cinema halls, shops and schools and colleges being closed, people are staying at home. Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, among several other stars, have shared videos informing fans about the ways to stay safe in the wake of the pandemic.

