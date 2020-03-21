Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar warn fans about coronavirus crisis: ‘We must all do our bit, support the officials doing so much for us.’

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 09:13 IST

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has become the latest celebrity to warn fans against the coronavirus outbreak and ask them to be careful about the spread of coronavirus. He took to social media to release a video talking about the care and precautions all must take.

We must all do our bit and support the officials doing so much for us. #WarAgainstVirus @mybmc pic.twitter.com/TDLpVhtr1F — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 20, 2020

He said: Around the world, coronavirus has created havoc. At this difficult moment, if all of us cooperate, we can stop this danger from doing more harm, it will have turn its back on us and leave. Kasturba hospital, among others, is fully prepared to handle the situation. Without bothering about their health, authorities at airports to check every traveller. They are all doing their duty. We have just learn to cooperate with them. What can we do? We just have to learn to be a little responsible. Whether at work or home, we must regularly wash our hands. If possible avoid going to crowded places for the next 15 days. Whenever you have to sneeze, cover your nose with your forearm and then do so. If anyone in your vicinity has cold, cough and fever, then stay a few feet away from them. Always remember, for your own safety, not just one but all have to be responsible.”

Earlier in the day, Akshay Kumar also took to Twitter to talk to his fans. Sharing a video, he wrote: “For the first time in life, the winner will be the one who will stay put! This is a race, one which will save us...Say yes to #SocialDistancing please #BreakCorona #TogetherAtHome @mybmc.”

For the first time in life, the winner will be the one who will stay put! This is a race, one which will save us...Say yes to #SocialDistancing please 🙏🏻 #BreakCorona #TogetherAtHome @mybmc pic.twitter.com/fPIW8UvW13 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 20, 2020

On Friday, a host of Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhuri Dixit among many others featured in a video asking fans and viewers to do whatever was necessary to protect themselves and others from coronavirus.

Many celebrities have chosen to stay in self isolation and have been regularly posting videos of time spent at home, doing exercise, activities with children among other things.

