Shah Rukh Khan supports PM Modi’s janta curfew, urges everyone to ‘slow down time’ to stop coronavirus spread

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 14:02 IST

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has urged his fans to adhere to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a janta curfew on Sunday, to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Shah Rukh took to Twitter to share the PM’s video message.

On Friday, he wrote, “It’s imp 2 reduce social interaction 2 minimum. Self Quarantine.The idea of #JanataCurfew on Sunday is a means to this end & we should continue this concept at a personal level as much as we can & more.We need to ‘slow down time’ to arrest the virus spread. Be safe & healthy all.”

SRK joins a host of celebrities who’re spreading awareness about the pandemic, either in a personal capacity or as part of a campaign. On Friday, actors such as Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, and others took part in a video message, in which they offered guidelines to reduce the spread of the virus. Celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also shared a video message on social media, in which they urged everyone to socially distance themselves from each other.

The coronavirus has already infected more than 220000 people globally, and more than 200 in India. Most major film releases have been postponed, and mass impositions on movement have been made.

“We are a developing nation and for a country like us, this corona crisis is not an ordinary thing,” PM Modi said Thursday evening in an address to the nation, noting the pandemic had hit India’s economy. He called for a day-long self-imposed curfew from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on March 22.

