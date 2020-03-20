Over 200 coronavirus cases in India: Amitabh Bachchan leads Bollywood in delivering important Covid-19 message. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 13:09 IST

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation about coronavirus pandemic and how India was dealing with it, a host of Bollywood celebrities came together to share precautions that can stop the spread of the disease.

Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shilpa Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Madhuri Dixit and Varun Dhawan were among the celebs who spoke about precautions people need to take in the video made by Rohit Shetty’s production house.

According to reports, 206 cases of coronavirus have been reported in India till Fridy morning.

Along with championing social distancing, the video also spoke about good hygiene and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The video has been made in collaboration with the Maharashtra government.

Kartik Aaryan’s Pyar Ka Punchnama style monologue on Covid-19

On Thursday night, actor Kartik Aaryan took to social media to deliver a ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnaama’ style monologue about the importance of social distancing in fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Aaryan was not the only celebrity to talk about being cautious against the pandemic but stood out with his style. The actor, who shot to fame with his monologues, made a fervent appeal to his fans to heed the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who during an address to the nation on Thursday evening urged people to stay at home.

#CoronaStopKaroNa

My Appeal in my Style

Social Distancing is the only solution, yet 🙏🏽@narendramodi we are with you Sir !! pic.twitter.com/qhQBZSdFAd — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 19, 2020

The target of the actor’s monologue were people who are treating social distancing and work from home as an excuse to mingle with others. “It’s not the summer holidays, have some shame. IPL, NBA, Premier League, schools, colleges, everything is closed. Movie releases have been postponed, but you won’t stop,” the actor said in his monologue.

Bollywood endorses PM Modi’s ‘janta curfew’

Celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan also took to social media to applaud Prime Minister’s statement on janta curfew on Sunday. “ I applaud all fellow countrymen who work tirelessly to keep the essential services operational in such extenuating circumstances ..BE ONE, BE SAFE, BE IN PRECAUTION!,” megastar Bachchan tweeted.

“Fellow Indians, Namaskar. A short while ago, Our PM Saab, Modiji, requested all of us to show resolve & restraint in the face of COVID-19. Please also adhere to the Janta Curfew on 22nd March by staying home. Stay Safe @PMOIndia @narendramodi #JantaCurfew,” Ajay Devgn tweeted. “The assuring words & calm demeanor of our leader honourable PM @narendramodi Ji gave me comfort. I pledge to follow your instructions Sir, and my respect to all the silent heroes for their relentless work in public interest,” said Hrithik.

Akshay, whose film Sooryavanshi has been pushed due to the coronavirus scare, also hailed the PM’s speech. “An excellent initiative by PM @narendramodi ji...this Sunday, March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm let’s all join in the #JantaCurfew and show the world we are together in this. #SocialDistancing,” he wrote. “Imp initiative by our Honorable PM @narendramodi with #jantacurfew Self-inflicted Quarantine and Staying at HOME on Sunday, March 22 from 7 AM to 9 PM is a measured and sensible way to protect from this pandemic by not creating panic yet acknowledging the gravity of the situation,” Johar tweeted.