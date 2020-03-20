e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli share video message amid coronavirus lockdown: ‘Stay home, stay healthy’. Watch

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli share video message amid coronavirus lockdown: ‘Stay home, stay healthy’. Watch

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have shared a video message for fans amid the coronavirus lockdown, urging everyone to ‘stay home and stay healthy’.

bollywood Updated: Mar 20, 2020 10:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli in a screengrab from their video message.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli in a screengrab from their video message.
         

Celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have shared a video message for their fans, urging them to stay indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic. The couple’s message comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a ‘Janta curfew’ to curb the virus’ spread on Sunday.

The video, shared by both Anushka and Virat on social media, was captioned, “Stay Home. Stay Safe. Stay Healthy,” by Anushka. Virat, quote-tweeting his wife’s message, wrote, “The need of the hour is to absolutely respect and follow the government’s directive. Stay home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.”

 

In the video, Virat says, “We know we are all going through a very difficult time.” Anushka chimes in, “The only way to stop the spread of coronavirus is by acting together.”

Virat continues, “We are staying at home for our safety, and for everyone else as well.” Anushka concludes by saying, “And you should do it too, to prevent the further spread of the virus.”

PM Modi on Thursday urged the country’s 1.3 billion citizens to stay indoors to protect themselves from the fast-spreading coronavirus, hours after the government announced it was barring all international flights from landing in the country for a week starting March 22.

Also read: Tom Hanks’ sister says he’s ‘not great, but still OK’ after coronavirus diagnosis: ‘He’s an actor, not a god’

“We are a developing nation and for a country like us, this corona crisis is not an ordinary thing,” Modi said Thursday evening in an address to the nation, noting the pandemic had hit India’s economy. He called for a day-long self-imposed curfew from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on March 22. The virus has infected over 220000 people globally, and close to 200 in India.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Covid 19: What you need to know today
Covid 19: What you need to know today
LIVE| ‘Justice has prevailed’: PM Modi on Delhi convicts’ execution
LIVE| ‘Justice has prevailed’: PM Modi on Delhi convicts’ execution
7 years, 4 black warrants: Delhi gang-rape convicts finally hanged
7 years, 4 black warrants: Delhi gang-rape convicts finally hanged
Fruit seller, gym trainer, bus cleaner: The 4 men hanged for Delhi rape
Fruit seller, gym trainer, bus cleaner: The 4 men hanged for Delhi rape
What is Janta Curfew and how it will be implemented
What is Janta Curfew and how it will be implemented
‘Life is kind of boring now, but at back of the mind, we are confused...’
‘Life is kind of boring now, but at back of the mind, we are confused...’
I was scared of Indian seamers: AUS opener on facing Bumrah & Co.
I was scared of Indian seamers: AUS opener on facing Bumrah & Co.
Exclusive: 2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy BS 6 price details confirmed
Exclusive: 2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy BS 6 price details confirmed
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news