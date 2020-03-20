Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli share video message amid coronavirus lockdown: ‘Stay home, stay healthy’. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 10:41 IST

Celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have shared a video message for their fans, urging them to stay indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic. The couple’s message comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a ‘Janta curfew’ to curb the virus’ spread on Sunday.

The video, shared by both Anushka and Virat on social media, was captioned, “Stay Home. Stay Safe. Stay Healthy,” by Anushka. Virat, quote-tweeting his wife’s message, wrote, “The need of the hour is to absolutely respect and follow the government’s directive. Stay home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.”

The need of the hour is to absolutely respect and follow the government's directive. Stay home. Stay safe. Stay healthy. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/p1NDo0E9YL — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 20, 2020

In the video, Virat says, “We know we are all going through a very difficult time.” Anushka chimes in, “The only way to stop the spread of coronavirus is by acting together.”

Virat continues, “We are staying at home for our safety, and for everyone else as well.” Anushka concludes by saying, “And you should do it too, to prevent the further spread of the virus.”

PM Modi on Thursday urged the country’s 1.3 billion citizens to stay indoors to protect themselves from the fast-spreading coronavirus, hours after the government announced it was barring all international flights from landing in the country for a week starting March 22.

“We are a developing nation and for a country like us, this corona crisis is not an ordinary thing,” Modi said Thursday evening in an address to the nation, noting the pandemic had hit India’s economy. He called for a day-long self-imposed curfew from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on March 22. The virus has infected over 220000 people globally, and close to 200 in India.

