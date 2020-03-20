e-paper
Tom Hanks' sister says he's 'not great, but still OK' after coronavirus diagnosis: 'He's an actor, not a god'

Tom Hanks’ sister says he’s ‘not great, but still OK’ after coronavirus diagnosis: ‘He’s an actor, not a god’

Tom Hanks’ sister has said that she has spoken to him after his coronavirus diagnosis, and that he’s ‘not great, but still OK’.

hollywood Updated: Mar 20, 2020 10:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson are currently in quarantine in Australia.
Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson are currently in quarantine in Australia.
         

Actor Tom Hanks’ sister, Sandra Hanks Benoiton, has provided a health update on her sibling, after the actor and his wife, Rita Wilson, announced that they’d tested positive for the coronavirus. “He’s not great, but still okay,” she was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

Hanks’ sister, who lives in Italy, another epicentre of the outbreak that has infected over 220000 people globally, said, “I have communicated with my brother. He’s not great, but still okay. [Am I] shocked? No. He’s an actor, not a god [but] medical care in Australia is good.”

 

Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, were discharged from hospital recently, and are currently in quarantine in a rented house in Australia. The actor had made his diagnosis public in a social media post on March 11. He’d written, “Hello, folks. @ritawilson and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

Some days later, he provided an update. Hanks wrote, “Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch. Bad news: My wife @ritawilson has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points.”

Also read: Tom Hanks offers advice to fans from coronavirus isolation, treats himself to Australian Vegemite

Hanks’ sons, Chet and Colin, had also shared health updates on social media. Colin had written, “We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from everyone. My parents are receiving excellent care in Australia and are doing well (and in good spirits) given the circumstances. Despite the fact that I’m in LA and haven’t seen them in over three weeks, we have been in constant contact and am confident that they will make a full recovery.”

Several celebrities have since tested positive for the virus, including Game of Thrones actors Indira Varma and Kristofer Hivju, Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Dae Kim, and others.

