e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Hollywood / Tom Hanks offers advice to fans from coronavirus isolation, treats himself to Australian Vegemite

Tom Hanks offers advice to fans from coronavirus isolation, treats himself to Australian Vegemite

Tom Hanks has shared a new post from his hospital in Australia where he is in isolation with his wife Rita Wilson after they tested positive for coronavirus.

hollywood Updated: Mar 15, 2020 18:12 IST
Indo Asian News Service, Los Angeles
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are treating themselves to some Vegemite.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are treating themselves to some Vegemite.
         

Hollywood star Tom Hanks has urged fans to take care of themselves and each other in his latest Instagram post, after testing positive for COVID-19. The actor and his wife Rita Wilson, both 63, are currently recovering from the disease in hospital isolation after falling ill while filming in Australia, reports mirror.co.uk.

The couple were in Australia to film for an upcoming Elvis Presley biopic Tom is starring in. On Sunday, the Forrest Gump star shared an update with fans as he and Wilson remain in isolation.

 

The Oscar winner shared a picture of his Vegemite on toast breakfast and a glass of water, hinting that he’s over the worst. He also included a little toy kangaroo and a cute koala bear in the photograph in homage to those who have helped take care of him.

 

He captioned the image: “Thanks to the Helpers. Let’s take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx” Fans responded to wish him and Rita well while others joked about the generous helping of spread on his toast.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan cancels ‘Sunday meet’ at Jalsa amid coronavirus crisis: ‘I am not going to come, take precautions’

“That’s a lot of vegemite even for Australian standards. But hey enjoy!” said one. “Mr Hanks. You are doing it wrong. That’s way too much Vegemite,” wrote another.

Earlier in the week, Tom and his wife Rita posed for a smiling selfie as they remained in isolation. Hanks had announced that the pair had contracted the virus in a statement, as they became the highest profile celebrities to have fallen ill with the virus.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Prepare but do not panic’: PM Modi on coronavirus at SAARC conference call
‘Prepare but do not panic’: PM Modi on coronavirus at SAARC conference call
Coronavirus cases in India touch 107; Maharashtra, Kerala have most numbers
Coronavirus cases in India touch 107; Maharashtra, Kerala have most numbers
Rahul Gandhi takes aim at PM Narendra Modi for excise duty hike on fuel
Rahul Gandhi takes aim at PM Narendra Modi for excise duty hike on fuel
Coronavirus outbreak: What is ‘social distancing’ and can it work?
Coronavirus outbreak: What is ‘social distancing’ and can it work?
Coronavirus positive Delhi man, 46, came in contact with 813 people
Coronavirus positive Delhi man, 46, came in contact with 813 people
Coming soon: Google Maps’ augmented reality-based navigation feature
Coming soon: Google Maps’ augmented reality-based navigation feature
Shoaib Akhtar picks Pakistan cricket’s ‘greatest find’
Shoaib Akhtar picks Pakistan cricket’s ‘greatest find’
Watch: Amid coronavirus lockdown, Italians sing from windows and balconies
Watch: Amid coronavirus lockdown, Italians sing from windows and balconies
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news

Hollywood News