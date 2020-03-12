e-paper
Hollywood actor Tom Hanks announces testing positive for coronavirus

world Updated: Mar 12, 2020 07:17 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tom Hanks (YouTube)
Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have both tested positive for coronavirus, the actor said Wednesday. The couple became the first celebrities to go public with their diagnosis.

Hanks, 63, said he and Wilson came down with a fever while in Australia and will now be isolated and monitored.

“To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” he wrote in a statement posted to social media.

“Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?” the statement added.

 

The actor signed off the statement by saying he will keep the world “posted and updated”.

In another development, singer Celine Dion announced that two of her upcoming shows are being postponed to November as she was down with a cold. She, however, tested negative for coronavirus.

The symptoms for the deadly virus include cough, fever and shortness of breath.

