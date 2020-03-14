e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 14, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Govt notifies Covid-19 as ‘disaster’; to pay Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for deaths

Govt notifies Covid-19 as ‘disaster’; to pay Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for deaths

India has reported two deaths due to coronavirus and more than 80 people have tested positive for the virus so far.

india Updated: Mar 14, 2020 16:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian health workers spray disinfectants as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 in a residential area in Jammu, India, Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Indian health workers spray disinfectants as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 in a residential area in Jammu, India, Saturday, March 14, 2020. (AP photo)
         

The Centre said on Saturday it will treat Covid-19 as a notified disaster to provide assistance under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and pay an ex-gratia for all coronavirus deaths.

“The Central Government keeping in view the spread of Covid-19 virus in India and the declaration of Covid-19 as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO), by way of a special one-time dispensation, has decided to treat it as a notified disaster for the purpose of providing assistance under SDRF,” the Union home ministry said in a letter to the chief secretaries of all states.

It also said announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs four lakh to families of those who die of coronavirus, including those involved in relief operations.

“Rs 4 lakh per deceased person including those involved in relief operations or associated in response activities, subject to certification regarding cause of death from appropriate authority,” the letter said.

India has reported two deaths due to coronavirus and more than 80 people have tested positive for the virus so far.

Several states have shut down educational institutions, malls and movie halls across many cities as precautionary measures to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Although there has been a spurt in positive cases in India over the past week, the infection has so far has been mild. Apart from two patients admitted in Jaipur, the rest did not require the anti-HIV/Aids drug that has been permitted under ‘restricted use’ to manage unstable Covid-19 cases.

tags
top news
Govt notifies Covid-19 as ‘disaster’; to pay Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for deaths
Govt notifies Covid-19 as ‘disaster’; to pay Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for deaths
Coronavirus lockdown and emergency averted 7 lakh cases in China: Study
Coronavirus lockdown and emergency averted 7 lakh cases in China: Study
Heavy rains lash Delhi, traffic snarls in some areas
Heavy rains lash Delhi, traffic snarls in some areas
Man tests positive for coronavirus in UP’s Lucknow; 12 Covid-19 cases in state
Man tests positive for coronavirus in UP’s Lucknow; 12 Covid-19 cases in state
India fights back, seven more patients cured of Covid-19
India fights back, seven more patients cured of Covid-19
‘Unhappy’ BCCI axes Sanjay Manjrekar from commentary panel: Report
‘Unhappy’ BCCI axes Sanjay Manjrekar from commentary panel: Report
Govt hikes excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre
Govt hikes excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre
‘Why eat bats & dogs’: Akhtar ‘really angry’ over coronavirus outbreak
‘Why eat bats & dogs’: Akhtar ‘really angry’ over coronavirus outbreak
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news