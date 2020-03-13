Tom Hanks posts first pic post coronavirus diagnosis, says ‘We are taking it one-day-at-a-time’. See here

hollywood

Oscar-winner Tom Hanks said he and his wife were taking their new roles as quarantined coronavirus patients in their stride Friday, urging the public to heed the advice of experts. Holed up in a Gold Coast hospital in Australia, Hanks 63, said he and singer-songwriter partner Rita Wilson were taking the enforced isolation “one-day-at-a-time”.

In a social media post to fans, Hanks said the couple “want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else.” He added, “There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time.”

The post was accompanied by a photo of the couple wearing casual clothes and baseball caps, looking relaxed. “There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?” he asked, as his home country of the United States is roiled by panic buying and divisions over President Donald Trump’s handling of the crisis.

“Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball,” he said, repeating a line from his sports classic A League of Their Own.

A day before, Tom had shocked his fans when he shared a picture of a glove lying in a dustbin along with a note. He’d written, “Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!”

