Anushka Sharma can’t let go of Virat Kohli in Valentine’s Day selfie

Virat Kohli shared a lovely picture with wife Anushka Sharma on Instagram as the two spent some quality time together in New Zealand on Valentine’s Day.

bollywood Updated: Feb 15, 2020 16:47 IST
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have shared pictures from New Zealand on Instagram.
Anushka Sharma’s cricketer husband Virat Kohli has shared a lovely picture with the actor, a day after Valentine’s Day. The two are in New Zealand where Virat is leading Team India in the ongoing India-New Zealand series.

Virat posted the picture on Instagram with a cat emoji. While Virat is in a plain black tee and looking at the camera, Anushka is seen hugging him from the side, dressed in white.

 

Their fans loved the picture which crossed more than 1 million ‘likes’ within a few minutes. A fan reacted, “Goals.” Another wrote, “You people define what love looks like and how a relationship should be. #virushka.” One more commented, “Cutest couple” while another called then, “King and Queen.”

Anushka also shared several pictures and videos of her time in New Zealand. She shared a glimpse of turmeric coffee along with the flora and fauna of the picturesque location.

Anushka Sharma shared glimpses of her time in New Zealand on her Instagram stories.
Anushka recently took to Instagram to condole the death of fashion designer Wendell Rodricks. She had shared that Wendell had inspired her to move to Mumbai at the age of eighteen. She wrote, “Woke up in NZ to the sad news of Wendell Rodricks having passed away in his sleep . He was one of the most iconic & original designers in fashion & A champion for LGBT rights . He had given me an opportunity to close his fashion week show in Mumbai after spotting me in Bangalore at a fashion show and was gracious, kind & encouraging. He was one of the reasons I had the courage to move to Mumbai from Bangalore to pursue modelling when I was just 18 years old. RIP Wendell. My love and prayers for Jerome and the rest of his family and friends.”

Also read: Valentine’s Day: From Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, how these couples complement each other

Anushka has not been seen on the screen since the debacle of her 2018 film Zero. She recently had a photo shoot for Grazia magazine and said in an interview, “I was on auto pilot, and it got exhausting. There was a period when I was shooting two films simultaneously. I made choices that weren’t necessarily healthy. I needed to try other things, things that didn’t fit into the schedule that I had found myself getting accustomed to for such a long time.”

She said, “There’s never a good time to step away from creative opportunities, but I needed to grow and I needed to challenge myself in a different way to figure out, I don’t know, a purpose, and live a little outside of the movie sets and promotional tours, and dresses and heels, and have authentic exchanges with people. I also prioritised slowing down and working on building a life for myself. I worked in a different capacity – I tried to create some things, produce some things, build my clothing brand.”

