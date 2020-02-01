e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma on taking a break: ‘I was on auto pilot, it got exhausting, I made choices that weren’t necessarily healthy’

Anushka Sharma on taking a break: ‘I was on auto pilot, it got exhausting, I made choices that weren’t necessarily healthy’

Anushka Sharma has posed for a magazine photoshoot and has said in an interview that she felt the need to slow down and create some things other than films.

bollywood Updated: Feb 01, 2020 16:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Anushka Sharma with husband Virat Kohli in Bhutan.
Anushka Sharma with husband Virat Kohli in Bhutan.
         

Anushka Sharma has stayed away from the big screen ever since she was seen in 2018 film Zero but claims she has been working in a different capacity to build a life for herself, away from the camera. The actor features on the cover of Grazia magazine’s February issue and has opened up about her personal life and choices in the edition.

Opening up about why she chose to take a break from films, she told the magazine in an interview, “I was on auto pilot, and it got exhausting. There was a period when I was shooting two films simultaneously. I made choices that weren’t necessarily healthy. I needed to try other things, things that didn’t fit into the schedule that I had found myself getting accustomed to for such a long time.”

Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes

Adding that she needed to slow down, she said further, “There’s never a good time to step away from creative opportunities, but I needed to grow and I needed to challenge myself in a different way to figure out, I don’t know, a purpose, and live a little outside of the movie sets and promotional tours, and dresses and heels, and have authentic exchanges with people. I also prioritised slowing down and working on building a life for myself. I worked in a different capacity – I tried to create some things, produce some things, build my clothing brand.”

Hindustantimes

Also read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli share the secret of a strong relationship in new TV commercial. Watch

Anushka had featured in two films in 2018: Sui Dhaaga with Varun Dhawan and Zero with Shah Rukh Khan. Later in 2019, she went on to accompany husband and cricketer Virat Kohli on his Australia and West Indies tours.

The actor has two productions in pipeline. Her production Company Clean Slate Films will release a film titled Bulbul on Netflix and a web series written by Sudip Sharma for Amazon.

