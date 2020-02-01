Anushka Sharma on taking a break: ‘I was on auto pilot, it got exhausting, I made choices that weren’t necessarily healthy’

bollywood

Anushka Sharma has stayed away from the big screen ever since she was seen in 2018 film Zero but claims she has been working in a different capacity to build a life for herself, away from the camera. The actor features on the cover of Grazia magazine’s February issue and has opened up about her personal life and choices in the edition.

Opening up about why she chose to take a break from films, she told the magazine in an interview, “I was on auto pilot, and it got exhausting. There was a period when I was shooting two films simultaneously. I made choices that weren’t necessarily healthy. I needed to try other things, things that didn’t fit into the schedule that I had found myself getting accustomed to for such a long time.”

Adding that she needed to slow down, she said further, “There’s never a good time to step away from creative opportunities, but I needed to grow and I needed to challenge myself in a different way to figure out, I don’t know, a purpose, and live a little outside of the movie sets and promotional tours, and dresses and heels, and have authentic exchanges with people. I also prioritised slowing down and working on building a life for myself. I worked in a different capacity – I tried to create some things, produce some things, build my clothing brand.”

Anushka had featured in two films in 2018: Sui Dhaaga with Varun Dhawan and Zero with Shah Rukh Khan. Later in 2019, she went on to accompany husband and cricketer Virat Kohli on his Australia and West Indies tours.

The actor has two productions in pipeline. Her production Company Clean Slate Films will release a film titled Bulbul on Netflix and a web series written by Sudip Sharma for Amazon.

