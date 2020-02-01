Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli share the secret of a strong relationship in new TV commercial. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 15:12 IST

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli continue to go strong on the personal front and are among the first choice of celebrity couples for brand endorsements. The two have now featured in their new commercial for a steel company.

Virat shared the commercial on his Instagram handle and captioned it, “Sirf strong nahi, #HameshaKeLiyeStrong. Had a great time shooting this ad.” It shows the two having wine at a couple’s 50th wedding anniversary party. The video opens with Anushka looking at a wall with several pictures of a married couple who have hosted the actor and Virat for their 50th wedding anniversary bash. She is soon joined by Virat who offers her a drink. Anushka then says, “50th anniversary and still their hearts are so young!” Virat adds, “I hope our relationship also remains this strong.” Anushka corrects him, “not just strong but strong forever.” She goes on to share an advice that whether it is a relationship or a house, it can remain strong only if there is flexibility in it.

Their fans loved their onscreen chemistry in the new commercial and showered it with praises. A fan wrote, “World best couple. Thankyou so much sir. You both are best and this ad is fabulous.” Another commented, “Bro you are living the best life on this planet.” Many of them hailed them as the “Best couple ever.”

Anushka is currently in India while Virat, Team India captain, is on the New Zealand tour. The two tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony in Italy in December, 2017. They had met on the sets of their first commercial together for a hair shampoo brand.

Talking about their first meeting, Virat had told American sports reporter Graham Bensinger in an interview, “The first time I met her I cracked a joke immediately. I was very nervous and that’s why I cracked a joke because I didn’t know what to do. I was standing on sets and was being all nervous and jittery. I thought I was being funny (when I cracked that joke), and I said something which wasn’t probably the right thing to say. She is tall and she was wearing heels (makes a gesture which isn’t too much) and she was being told that I am not that tall, I am not 6 feet plus or something... she walked in with heels and was looking taller than me and I was like didn’t you get a higher pair of heels. Then she was like ‘excuse me’ and then I was like ‘no, I am just joking’. My joke became such a weird moment for myself. I was such a fool, to be honest. She was so confident, she is on sets regularly.”

