Arjun Kapoor chills with Kareena Kapoor at Malaika Arora’s sister Amrita Arora’s birthday bash. See pics

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 13:33 IST

Former actor Amrita Arora celebrated her birthday on Friday in the company of her friends and family. A host of celebrities, including Amrita’s sister and actor Malaika Arora, her actor boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, actor friends Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor, among many others, attended the fun bash hosted by her.

Arjun and Kareena had a Ki and Ka reunion at the party, post which Arjun shared a glimpse of them chilling together. Sharing a picture of Kareena leaning on to him, while holding a wine glass in her hand, Arjun wrote, “Blow a kiss, Fire a gun. Bebo’s always got Me to Lean On.”

The post caught the attention of their fans and got more than 1,68,000 ‘likes’ within a few hours. A fan wrote, “How do you think of these captions?” Another commented, “Bebo with baba.” One more wrote, “And she got your back....literally!!!!!”

Chunky Panday with wife Bhavna, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor and Natasha Poonawalla at Amrita Arora’s birthday bash. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ritesh Sidhwani with wife, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Arhaan Khan, Malaika Arora’s parents at Amrita Arora’s birthday bash. ( Varinder Chawla )

While Kareena arrived in an animal print jumpsuit, Malaika kept it stylish in a short silver dress. Malaika had also posted a touching birthday post for Amrita. Sharing a picture a few pictures of them posing together during their various parties and vacations, she wrote, “Happy bday my Amu,amzu,amolla,amutti,ams, ..... alll names of endearment , coz we love u (p.s . Now don’t cry n get emo).”

Arjun was accompanied by uncle and actor Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep. Amrita’s other friends including Sohail Khan’s wife Seema Khan, producer Riteish Sidhwani with wife, Chunky Panday with wife Bhavna, Natasha Poonawalla with her husband also attended the party. Malaika’s son Arhaan and parents were also spotted.

During the day, Amrita was showered with birthday wishes on social media. Natasha had posted a stunning throwback picture of their girl gang on Instagram and wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday Amu!! Keep shining like the star you are! Love you! @amuaroraofficial.”

