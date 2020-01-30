Kareena Kapoor on how she would react if son Taimur brought a girlfriend home: ‘I am a Punjabi mom’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 13:42 IST

The tables were turned on Kareena Kapoor Khan in the latest episode of her radio show What Women Want, where she ended up having to answer the question she asked her guest, Taapsee Pannu.

The two actors were discussing women’s safety, and in a fun segment, Kareena gave Taapsee a number of scenarios, and she had to answer whether it was ‘safe’ or ‘unsafe’. When she presented a scenario of the son bringing his girlfriend home, Taapsee said that Kareena would be able to answer the question better.

“You can tell me that. How would you feel?” Taapsee asked, citing that she was still “far away” from that scenario. “When I will get married, when I will have a son, when he will have a girlfriend… I think you are still closer to that time, so you can help me know,” she said.

Kareena, who has a three-year-old son Taimur, initially tried to dodge the question. She then said, “Nahi yaar, I don’t know. But I am that type. I’m a Punjabi mother.” Taapsee asked if she would welcome the girlfriend with parathas, to which Kareena said, “Nahi, bohot unsafe hai! I will be like, mat aao yahaan pe (No, it’s very unsafe! I will be like, don’t come here).”

Earlier, in an interview with PTI, Kareena said that she absolutely dotes on her little munchkin and showers him with love. “Taimur loves his time with his mother. I spoil him with the warmth and the cuddles,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kareena is fresh off the success of her last release Good Newwz, which grossed more than Rs 300 crore worldwide. She will be seen next in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium, a sequel to the 2017 sleeper hit Hindi Medium, which also stars Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan.

Apart from this, Kareena has Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan and Karan Johar’s period epic Takht in the pipeline.

