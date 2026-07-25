Seeking accountability in light of the JPSC examination irregularities, senior BJP leader and former state chief minister Raghubar Das on Saturday demanded the Hemant Soren-led INDIA bloc government recommend a CBI inquiry into irregularities in exams conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). ‘Recommend CBI probe into exam irregularities, give ₹1 cr to excise constable exam victims’

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, the former Odisha governor also demanded the state government provide ₹1 crore compensation to the families of 11 aspirants who died during the physical examination for the excise constable recruitment exam.

“Regarding the 14th JPSC Preliminary Examination, the JPSC entrusted eight tasks—ranging from ‘One Time Registration’ to processing the final results—to a private agency (TDPL) blacklisted in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. This agency had also been blacklisted by JSSC in Jharkhand in 2025. A thorough CBI investigation is required to uncover why, despite this, the agency was awarded work by JPSC and who facilitated this favour.

Just as the Centre took the NEET-UG paper leak case seriously and ordered an immediate CBI inquiry, ensuring the swift arrest of 13 accused, the Jharkhand government should also immediately recommend a CBI probe into all such matters, whether it concerns the 14th JPSC Preliminary Examination or any previous irregularities,” Das said.

On July 22, the CID raided the JPSC office and has arrested nine persons till now in connection with ‘irregularities’ in the recently concluded civil services preliminary examination. JPSC postponed nine exams, including the civil services mains soon after chairman L Khiangte resigned following the CID raids.

Seeking monetary compensation for JSSC excise constable aspirants who died during the physical test, Das questioned why Rahul Gandhi failed to see the pain of Jharkhand’s youth.

“Irregularities consistently plague competitive exams here. Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the youth of Jharkhand. He ought to visit the land of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, pay tribute to the 19 students who lost their lives during the physical endurance test for the excise constable recruitment, and ensure that their families receive compensation of ₹1 crore each. If he fails to do so, one is compelled to conclude that he cares only about politics, not the students,” he added.

Eleven excise constable aspirants died across seven recruitment centres in Jharkhand during physical endurance and running tests held between August 22 and September 1, 2024. The deaths triggered major political reactions and led the state government to adjust recruitment procedures, besides giving a monetary compensation of ₹4 lakh each to the families of the dead.

Hitting out at the INDIA bloc parties for demanding Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation while remaining silent on fixing similar accountability in Jharkhand where they are in power, Das said if the Congress had even a shred of morality, it should withdraw support to the Jharkhand government.