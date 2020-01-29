Taapsee Pannu recalls what she did when molester tried to touch her

bollywood

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 17:52 IST

Taapsee Pannu has recounted an incident when a man tried to touch her from behind. Taapsee told the story while having a conversation with Kareena Kapoor Khan on the show What Women Want 2.

She said, "We used to go to the Gurudwara during Gurpurab and I remember there used to be stalls next to it that served food to people outside. The place used to be crowded in such a way that people would always end up bumping into each other. I had awkward experiences before this incident as well. But this time, I had an intuition that something like this would happen as I am going into that kind of crowd. I was mentally prepared for it until I felt a man trying to touch my backside. That's when I realised that this has happened again."

Taapsee was brave enough to defend herself and she give that man a hard lesson. "This was followed by an instant reaction. I grabbed his finger twisted it and moved fast from that area." she added.

On Wednesday, the actor shared the first look as cricketer Mithali Raj in the upcoming biopic, Shabaash Mithu. She wrote in a tweet, “I have always been asked who’s your favourite male cricketer but you should ask them who their favourite female cricketer is.” The statement that made every cricket lover pause and introspect that do they love the game or the gender playing it. @M_Raj03 you are a ‘Game Changer’.”

