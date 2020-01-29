Shabaash Mithu poster: Taapsee Pannu hits it for a six as she debuts first look as cricketer Mithali Raj. See pic

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 12:09 IST

Taapsee Pannu is all set to play renowned Indian cricketer Mithali Raj in her biopic titled, Shabaash Mithu. The actor shared the first look as the cricketer on social media and wrote, “I have always been asked who’s your favourite male cricketer but you should ask them who their favourite female cricketer is.” The statement that made every cricket lover pause and introspect that do they love the game or the gender playing it. @M_Raj03 you are a ‘Game Changer’.”

"I have always been asked who’s your favourite male cricketer but you should ask them who their favourite female cricketer is." The statement that made every cricket lover pause n introspect that do they love the game or the gender playing it.@M_Raj03 you are a ‘Game Changer’ pic.twitter.com/2VlxYpXmSM — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 29, 2020

Mithali is the former captain of the Indian women’s national cricket team in Tests and ODIs.She is the highest run-scorer in women’s international cricket and the only female cricketer to surpass the 6,000 run mark in WODIs.

Taapsee’s fans loved the look and showered her with praise and best wishes. A fan wrote, “Such good feels from this one, Taapsee! Sure you going to hit it out of the park. All the best. :)” Another commented, “Shabaash TAAPSEE.” While many called the look awesome, one declared it, “Zabardast.”

The actor had teased her fans with a quote from the famous cricketer -- ‘The best way to be successful is to be fearless.’ She’d written, “Keep watching this space for first of its kind... for the first time ever... coz there won’t be another #MithaliRaj.”

Taapsee started prepping for the film this month and claims stepping into the shoes of Indian women’s ODI cricket team captain Mithali will be a challenging task. “It’s going to be difficult. I only watch cricket, I’ve never played it. It will be a challenge. Mithali has already said that she will watch how I play the cover drive so now I am dreaming about cover drives,” the actor told PTI in an interview.

She informed the film will go on floors roughly by the middle of 2020. On December 3, Taapsee took to Instagram to wish Mithali Raj on her birthday with a series of pictures and a heartwarming message, along with which she made the formal announcement of the film.

Shabaash Mithu is being directed by Rahul Dholakia and is backed by Viacom18 Studios. It will hit theatres on February 5, 2021.

