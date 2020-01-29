Priyanka Chopra set to grab a major deal, likely to be seen in Keanu Reeves’ Matrix 4

hollywood

Actor Priyanka Chopra may soon be seen in the fourth installment of action classic series, The Matrix. A report in Variety has claimed she is in talks with the makers to feature in Matrix 4.

Directed by series co-creator Lana Wachowski, the fourth film in the Matrix saga is yet to be titled. Lana Wachowski is one of the Wachowskis twins (who directed all the three films in the franchise) and will write and helm the new project with sister Lilly. Actors Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris have already been finalised for the film. They have even been fight training for some time now. Besides Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith are reprising their roles as Trinity and Niobe. Warner Bros Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures will back the movie.

The Matrix franchise, about humans trapped in a virtual reality by machines, has netted more than $1.6 billion worldwide.Warner Bros has not specified if the new film will be a direct sequel, saying only that it is “set in the world of The Matrix.”

The original films followed a band of rebels who battled intelligent machines in a future where humans are enslaved within the Matrix -- a virtual reality that resembles the contemporary world. Reeves’ Neo was a hero on a mission to save mankind.

Priyanka Chopra has recently completed shoot for Netflix’s The White Tiger where she will be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao. Priyanka, alongwith husband and American singer Nick Jonas, will turn executive producer for an Amazon Prime show inspired by their own sangeet ceremony.

Priyanka will also star opposite Richard Madden in the US edition of Citadel, a drama series to be produced in conjunction with programmes from several other countries.

