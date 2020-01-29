Shah Rukh Khan’s cousin Noor Jehan dies in Pakistan

bollywood

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 08:31 IST

Peshawar: Noor Jehan, a cousin of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, died in Peshawar on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. Jehan’s husband Asif Burhan said that she was suffering from oral cancer.

Jehan, 52, a paternal cousin of Shah Rukh, resided in Mohallah Shah Wali Qataal area close to Peshawar’s Qissa Khwani Bazaar. Having previously served as a district and town councillor, Jehan was politically active and even filed nomination papers for the provincial assembly PK-77 seat in the 2018 General Elections before withdrawing at the last moment.

Asif said Shah Rukh’s father and Jehan’s father were siblings and she used to contact her cousin on telephone occasionally. She visited India to meet Shah Rukh Khan in 1997 and 2011. In her first visit, she was accompanied by her husband. During his childhood, Khan also visited his relatives in Peshawar along with his parents twice.

Also read: Alia Bhatt doesn’t regret sending flowers to Kangana Ranaut despite Rangoli’s mocking tweet: ‘Let them react how they want to’

Shah Rukh was last seen in 2018 film, Zero, which did not fall on expectations. He is currently spending time with his family. The actor is married to Gauri Khan and has three kids: Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. He had earlier told Filmfare in an interview, “I have no film with me right now. I am not working on any film. Usually what happens is when your one film is coming to an end, you begin work on your next film and I get involved within 3-4 months. But this time I am just not feeling like...My heart doesn’t allow me to..I just felt that I should rather take time out, watch films, listen to stories and read more books. Even my kids are in their college stage...my daughter is going to college and my son is about to finish his studies. So I just want to spend more time with my family.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more