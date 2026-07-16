Avoid deploying Indian seafarers via Hormuz amid West Asia conflict: DGMA

Citing mounting security risks amid the escalating West Asia conflict, the Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) has directed shipowners and recruitment agencies to avoid deploying Indian seafarers on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz until further orders. Amid escalating West Asia tensions, DGMA advised firms against deploying Indian seafarers on Hormuz-bound ships after attacks on merchant vessels. (Reuters)

A circular issued by Nautical Surveyor and Deputy Director General (Technical) Ravi Singh Sikarwar said shipowners, ship managers and Recruitment and Placement Services (RPSL) companies are directed to avoid deploying Indian seafarers on vessels undertaking voyages involving passage through the Strait of Hormuz until further orders.

So far, nine Indians have died in the West Asia crisis and one is missing. Seven Indians are injured.

The circular said recent incidents involving attacks on merchant vessels, including Mombasa B, Al Bahyah, GFS Galaxy, MT Wedyan and Al Rekkayat, over the past few days have significantly increased the risks faced by seafarers and commercial ships operating in the conflict-affected area.

In view of the heightened security situation in the Persian Gulf region, including incidents resulting in casualties among Indian seafarers and continuing attacks on merchant vessels during the ongoing conflict, the directorate considers it necessary to adopt enhanced precautionary measures to safeguard the interests of Indian seafarers serving on board ships operating in the region, Sikarwar said in the circular.

The DGMA has also called for heightened security vigilance, stating that masters of vessels operating in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and adjoining waters shall maintain a heightened level of security, continuously monitor navigational warnings, security advisories and updates issued by the competent authorities, and implement all applicable Ship Security Measures, Ship Security Plans (SSP) and Company Security Procedures in accordance with the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code.

“Any step to deal with crisis is welcome. But what about the steps to evacuate or have passage for people who are stuck in West Asia crisis,” general secretary of the Forward Seamen Union of India Manoj Yadav said.

According to figures released by the Directorate General of Maritime Administration, eight Indian vessels are in the Persian Gulf (west of the Strait of Hormuz), with 171 Indian seafarers on board.

The data released on Wednesday evening show that a total of 17 vessels of Indian interest, comprising both Indian-flagged and India-bound foreign-flagged vessels, remain in the Persian Gulf (west of the Strait of Hormuz) and have been identified for evacuation.

A total of 3,932 seafarers have been evacuated by various shipping companies as of July 15.