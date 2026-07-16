Employees' provident fund interest credited on July 15: How to check updated PF balance

The annual Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) interest for the financial year 2025-26 at 8.25 per cent has been credited to around 34 crore member accounts. The amount was credited on Wednesday (July 15), as announced earlier by union labour and employment minister Mansukh Mandaviya. "Annual interest for FY26 at the rate of 8.25 per cent to 34 crore member accounts, estimated at over ₹1.44 lakh crore, will be auto-processed," Mansukh Mandaviya said. (@X/ @mansukhmandviya)

“Annual interest for FY26 at the rate of 8.25 per cent to 34 crore member accounts, estimated at over ₹1.44 lakh crore, will be auto-processed and then verified by Field Authorities before being credited to the member account balances. Members will be able to view the interest credit in their passbook by July 15,” Mandaviya had said. The total payout is estimated at more than ₹1.44 lakh crore, PTI news agency cited the minister as saying.

Mandaviya had said that this would be the first time the interest will be credited after the centralisation of EPFO. The online access of the provident fund accounts was enabled with the implementation of 2.01 CITES (centralised IT-enabled services) by the EPFO, Mandaviya stated.

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How to check interest credit to EPFO account? Account holders can check their balance to verify the interest credited to their EPFO accounts. Users can check their EPF balance through the EPFO member e-Sewa portal, UMANG app, and SMS service.

To check the interest credit through e-Sewa:

• Users need to go to the EPFO Passbook Portal.

• Log in with their 12-digit UAN (Universal Account Number), password, and enter the captcha to sign in.

• Enter the OTP sent to their Aadhaar-linked mobile number

• Select their Member ID (company) to view the passbook and scroll down to the latest entries.

• The latest credited amount will show up as an entry like ‘Interest Updated Up To 15/07/2026’

To check the balance through the UMANG app, the account holders must:

• Users need to download the UMANG app from their phone's app store.

• Open the app and search for EPFO in the Government Service Providers list.

• Go to Employee Centric Services and select View Passbook.

• Enter the UAN and click on ‘Get OTP’.

• Enter the OTP to log in and view updated balance.

To check the updated balance through SMS, users need to send a message to in this format: EPFOHO . The text message must be sent to 7738299899 from their UAN-registered number.

Interest payments were processed in October–November after government approval. Mandaviya had earlier explained that the EPFO has moved away from its earlier decentralised setup, where each field office maintained a separate database. All of these have migrated to a single database, with member records are now available across the country through a unified digital platform.