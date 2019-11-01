On Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, here are his 10 best family pictures with wife Gauri, kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. See here

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest superstars of his generation with thousands of fans across the globe but his family means the world to him. The actor turns 53 this Saturday and had taken this year off to spend quality time with his wife and three kids. He was last seen in 2018 film Zero but chose to take a break after it failed to impress the audiences.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is busy fulfilling the duties of a doting dad and a husband any wife would be proud of. He recently saved Aishwarya Rai’s manager in a fire accident at Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali bash and got slightly injured. The actor had attended the star-studded bash with wife Gauri Khan and looked dapper in a black kurta pyjama.

Coming to what makes him a good father, the actor had revealed during his appearance on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman that he often cooks for his kids post midnight to satisfy their hunger pangs. “Any given moment I spend with them, I study with them, I sleep with them, I chat with them, I sort out all their problems, and I hate it when they have boyfriend girlfriend problems,” he said.

Justifying his break, Shah Rukh had earlier told Filmfare in an interview, “I have no film with me right now. I am not working on any film. Usually what happens is when your one film is coming to an end, you begin work on your next film and I get involved within 3-4 months. But this time I am just not feeling like...My heart doesn’t allow me to..I just felt that I should rather take time out, watch films, listen to stories and read more books. Even my kids are in their college stage...my daughter is going to college and my son is about to finish his studies. So I just want to spend more time with my family.”

On the occasion of Shah Rukh’s 53rd birthday, here are some of his best family pictures that give a closer look at his bond with his wife and kids.

