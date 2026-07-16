Vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G arrives in India with 6500mAh battery, 50MP camera, more: Check price and specs

Vivo today launched a new mid-budget smartphone in India. The newly launched Vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G is a part of the company's T-series devices, which also includes the Vivo T5x 5G and the Vivo T5 Pro 5G smartphones to name a few. The Vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G comes with top of the line features such as military grade durability, IP65 dust and water resistance, a MediaTek Dimensity processor and a bigger battery with fast charging capability. Here's everything that you need to know about Vivo's new mid-budget smartphone. Vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G comes with a 6,500mAh battery. (Vivo) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

Vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G specifications and features The Vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G gets a 0.839cm body that weighs 209g. It comes with a matte-finish metal frame and plastic body that are coupled with a side-mounted fingerprint for security. In addition to this, this newly launched smartphone offers military grade durability, SGS Five drop resistance and IP65 dust and water resistance. It is available in two colour variants – Wave Blue and Twilight Shadow.

Coming to the display, the Vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G features a 6.74-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 120Hz of screen refresh rate, 1200 nits of peak brightness and low blue light certification. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor, which was launched in April 2024 and also powers other smartphones such as the Realme 16T and the OPPO A6 Pro. This chipset is paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage space. It runs Android 16-based OriginOS 6, which brings an entire suite of AI features including AI Creation, vivo DocMaster, AI Transcript Assist, AI Captions, and AI Screen Translation. It also brings a Private Space feature for personal apps, photos, and files.

On the camera front, the Vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G gets a 5MP camera in the front, and a dual camera setup at the back. The dual rear camera setup includes a 0.08MP secondary sensor and a 50MP primary camera with Sony IMX852-AAJH5-G sensor. While the front camera supports features like Night Mode, Portrait, Photo, Video, and Live Photo, the rear camera support Night Mode, Portrait, Photo, Video, Panorama, Documents, Slow motion, Time-lapse, Professional, and Live Photo features.

On the connectivity front, this phone has dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth 5.4 and USB Type-C and on the battery front it gets a 6,300mAh battery with 44W fast charging technology.

Vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G India price and availability The Vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G smartphone is priced at ₹19,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant, ₹21,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and ₹24,999 for the 6GB + 256GB variant. It will go on sale in India on July 22 and interested buyers will be able to purchase on Flipkart, Vivo India e-store and retail stores across the country.

As a part of the first sale, Vivo is offering a discount of ₹1,500 on the purchases made using HDFC Bank, SBI, and AXIS Bank cards along with a 3-months no cost EMI option. With this offer, the 4GB + 128GB variant will cost ₹18, 499, the 6GB + 128GB variant will cost ₹20,499 while the 6GB + 256GB variant will cost ₹23,499.