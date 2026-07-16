From Ajmer to every tier 2 city: Why India's experience economy is moving beyond metros

For years, premium hospitality experiences in India have largely been associated with metropolitan cities. Karma Social, founded in Ajmer by Deepanshu and Priyanka, blends food and beverage with live entertainment, attracting over 70 artists and 2,000 attendees per event. (Expertrons)

The biggest concerts happened in Mumbai. The most ambitious hospitality concepts launched in Delhi. The strongest creator communities emerged in Bengaluru.

However, this trend appears to be changing.

As rising incomes, social media, and experience-led consumption are contributing to the emergence of Tier 2 cities as important cultural and consumer markets. .

Businesses and national brands are increasingly taking note of this shift. Consumers are showing a greater willingness to spend on experiences without travelling to larger cities. And local communities are creating demand that were previously considered underserved.

One example comes from Ajmer, Rajasthan, where more than 350 people queued outside a venue on a Tuesday evening.

There was no celebrity appearance.

No opening-night discount.

No influencer campaign.

According to the founders of the venue, the turnout came without major promotional activity.

The venue was Karma Social.

For founders Deepanshu Mathur and Priyanka Anant Jadhav, the turnout reinforced the founders' view of demand in the city.

"The opportunity was always there," Deepanshu said during a recent conversation on The Success Playbook, a business podcast hosted by Jatin Solanki, Co-founder of Expertrons and Scale100x.ai. “There were people ready to spend. People are ready to experience something new. Everybody was complaining. Nobody was building.”