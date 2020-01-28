Alia Bhatt doesn’t regret sending flowers to Kangana Ranaut despite Rangoli’s mocking tweet: ‘Let them react how they want to’

bollywood

Actor Alia Bhatt extended a hand of truce towards Kangana Ranaut recently when she won the Padma Shri but got a less than warm response by her sister, Rangoli Chandel. Even then, Alia says she is happy for Kangana.

“Let them react the way they want to. I am happy for Kangana,” Alia told Bollywood Hungama. Alia had sent a big bouquet of flowers to Kangana to wish her on her achievement when Rangoli took to Twitter to mock Alia’s gesture. Sharing pictures of the bouquet, she wrote, “Yeh dekho Alia ji ne bhi Kangana ko phool bheje hain, Kangana ka pata nahin magar mujhe bahut maza aa raha hai (Look, Alia has also sent flowers. I don’t know about Kangana but I am really enjoying it).”

Yeh dekho Alia ji ne bhi Kangana ko phool 💐 bheje hain, Kangana ka pata nahin magar mujhe bahut maza aa raha hai 😁 pic.twitter.com/kvnxgd0uJW — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 26, 2020

Kangana and Rangoli have often taken potshots at Alia, criticising her acting skills and calling her a member of the ‘nepo-gang’. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Kangana said she told Alia over a phonecall to “have a voice of her own” and accused her of being Karan Johar’s “puppet”.

“I told her if she is only focusing on earning bucks and does not raise a voice, then her success has no value... Hope she understands the true meaning of success and her responsibilities; nepo gang’s life is simply restricted to give and take favours. Hope she rises above that,” she said.

She found it ‘embarrassing’ to be compared to Alia and called her performance in Gully Boy mediocre. “I am embarrassed...What is there to beat in Gully Boy performance ....same snappy muh phat girl... Bollywood’s idea of a fiery girl, woman empowerment and good acting, spare me this embarrassment, please. Media has taken filmy kids love too far...stop pampering mediocre work or else bar will never be raised,” she told Bollywood Life.

Alia, however, has never given a snarky response to Kangana. “I do not have that ability to speak as candidly as Kangana does and I really, really respect her for that. Maybe in a way she is right. Sometimes we do hold back, or maybe we think that ‘kyu khamakha bolne jayein (why should we speak uselessly). My dad always says there are already so many opinions in the world, the world can do with one less opinion. So I have an opinion but I will keep it to myself. Kudos to her, she genuinely speaks very well,” she had said.

