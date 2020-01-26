Alia Bhatt sends Kangana Ranaut flowers after Padma Shri honour, Rangoli Chandel says ‘I am enjoying it’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 20:24 IST

Alia Bhatt sent a bouquet of flowers to Kangana Ranaut to congratulate her on being conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri. Kangana’s sister and manager Rangoli Chandel was amused by this gesture and took to Twitter to express the same.

Sharing a picture of the flowers, Rangoli wrote, “Yeh dekho Alia ji ne bhi Kangana ko phool bheje hain, Kangana ka pata nahin magar mujhe bahut maza aa raha hai. (Look, Alia has also sent flowers. I don’t know about Kangana but I am really enjoying it.)”

Yeh dekho Alia ji ne bhi Kangana ko phool 💐 bheje hain, Kangana ka pata nahin magar mujhe bahut maza aa raha hai 😁 pic.twitter.com/kvnxgd0uJW — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 26, 2020

Kangana has often taken nasty jibes at Alia in the past. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Kangana encouraged Alia to “have a voice of her own” instead of being Karan Johar’s “puppet”.

Kangana said, “I told her if she is only focusing on earning bucks and does not raise a voice, then her success has no value... Hope she understands the true meaning of success and her responsibilities; nepo gang’s life is simply restricted to give and take favours. Hope she rises above that.”

On another occasion, Kangana called Alia’s performance in Gully Boy “mediocre”. Kangana added that she was “embarrassed” that Alia was considered her competition and told BollywoodLife, “Media has taken filmy kids love too far...stop pampering mediocre work or else bar will never be raised.”

Alia has refrained from retaliating to Kangana’s comments, which did not go down too well with Rangoli. “People aren’t stupid, they see who stands alone and where is gang of movie mafia, in this time and age honesty and transparency is most valued so keep your medieval age ‘ Main chup rahoongi’ sob story to yourself, no need to make this viral everyday,” she had written on Twitter, slamming her for her silence.

People arnt stupid, they see who stands alone and where is gang of movie mafia, in this time and age honesty and transparency is most valued so keep your medieval age ‘ Main chup rahoongi’ sob story to yourself, no need to make this viral everyday... 🤚🏼 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 23, 2019

