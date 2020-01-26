Kangana Ranaut feels Karan Johar ‘totally deserves’ Padma Shri, says she is proud to be in the same league as him

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar were announced as the recipients of the prestigious Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour, on Saturday night. While there is no love lost between them, Kangana put aside the animosity and congratulated Karan for the award.

In an interview with India Today Television, the actor said, “I heartily congratulate him. I think he totally deserves this award. As a producer, the kind of films he backs, whether it is Kesari or Good Newwz, are commendable, as is the position he has worked to achieve. Even though his father gave him a head start, he has risen to the top because of his own efforts and merits.”

She added, “I started my journey from a small village in Himachal Pradesh, and for me to be in the same league as these bigwigs we have grown up watching, whether it is Karan’s films or Ekta Kapoor’s serials... We knew these people, growing up. And who has not heard Adnan Sami ji’s songs? For a girl like me, to get a Padma Shri alongside them is a matter of pride.”

Earlier, Karan and Kangana were involved in a bitter exchange, after she called him the “flag-bearer of nepotism” on his show Koffee With Karan. Soon after, at an event in London, Karan said that he was tired of Kangana always playing the “woman card” and the “victim card”. She retorted saying that she used the “badass card” on his show.

Kangana, who has received three National Awards, said that the Padma Shri is the most special honour for her. She said, “I have always been honoured as an artiste but this time, I have also been recognised as a citizen and for my awareness towards the country. This is special for me because you know that the industry always points fingers at me (laughs). This is also special for my family, because they feel that I am always targeted in the film industry, slapped with legal cases and involved in fights. My family is extremely happy.”

Meanwhile, Karan was overjoyed to find out that he was named as the recipient of the Padma Shri this year. In a statement shared on his social media accounts, he wrote, “It’s not very often that I’m at a loss for words, but this is one such occasion. The Padma Shri... such an honour to receive one of the highest civilian awards in the country. Overwhelmed by so many emotions right now. Humbled, elated and also thankful for the opportunity to live my dream every day, to create and to entertain. I know my father would be proud and I wish he was here to share this moment with me.”

