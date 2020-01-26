e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Padma Shri awards: Kangana Ranaut dedicates it to ‘every woman who dreams’, Karan Johar is ‘at loss for words’

Padma Shri awards: Kangana Ranaut dedicates it to ‘every woman who dreams’, Karan Johar is ‘at loss for words’

Responding to the news of being conferred with Padma Shri awards, Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor, Adnan Sami and Karan Johar express their gratitude.

bollywood Updated: Jan 26, 2020 10:19 IST

HT Correspondent
Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor, Adnan Sami and Karan Johar express their gratitude as they are honoured with Padma awards.
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, filmmaker Karan Johar, singer Adnan Sami and producer Ekta Kapoor have been honoured ahead of 70th Republic Day with the Padma Shri for their contribution in the field of performing arts. They have now expressed their gratitude for the honour. The Padma awards were announced by the Government of India on the eve of Republic Day on Saturday.

“I’m humbled and I’m honoured. I am grateful to the Indian government, my fans and friends. I thank my country for this recognition and I dedicate this to every woman who dares to dream. To every daughter... to every mother... and to the dreams of women who will shape the future of our country,” Kangana said in a video.

 Also read: Shah Rukh Khan: ‘I am a Muslim, my wife is a Hindu and my kids are Hindustan’. Watch video

Karan Johar, on the other hand, is overwhelmed to be honoured with the award. “It’s not very often that I’m at a loss for words, but this is one such occasion. The Padma Shri... such an honour to receive one of the highest civilian awards in the country. (I am) Overwhelmed by so many emotions right now. (I am) Humbled, elated and also thankful for the opportunity to live my dream every day, to create and to entertain. I know my father would be proud and I wish he was here to share this moment with me,” said Johar in a social media post.

 

Ekta Kapoor is known for her constant contribution not only on television and cinema, but also on the digital entertainment platforms. As a producer and content creator, Kapoor, too, is happy with the award.”Overwhlemed and emotional. My foray into the industry started when I was just 17. I constantly heard I was too young, too raw and it was too soon to make things happen. Through the years, I have realised it is never too soon to live out your dreams and being too young is probably the best thing. Today, as I am conferred with the 4th highest civilian honour, Padmshri, I’m humbled. I hope to continue breaking boundaries, to continue giving young talent a chance and to strive to give back to the country all the love that’s come my way. The timing couldn’t be more perfect as the news comes 2 days before my son’s first birthday. Grateful and thankful,” Ekta wrote in a statement that she shared on Twitter.

 

 

Adnan also tweeted, “I’m proud that just as my late father, I too have received the recognition, respect & honour from my country - for contribution & service to art & duty to my country.. You are always responsible & answerable for your own life- not others! ‘History’ of justice teaches that!”

(With IANS inputs)

