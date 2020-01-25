e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Adnan Sami conferred Padma Shri; Kangana dedicates her award to ‘every woman who dares to dream’

Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Adnan Sami conferred Padma Shri; Kangana dedicates her award to ‘every woman who dares to dream’

The Padma awards 2020 were announced Saturday evening and Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor and Adnan Sami are some of the awardees.

bollywood Updated: Jan 25, 2020 21:26 IST
Press Trust of India
Kangana Ranaut is among several film personalities who have been conferred with Padma awards this year.
Filmmakers Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor and actor Kangana Ranaut have been awarded the Padma Shri, officials said on Saturday. Singers Suresh Wadkar and Adnan Sami, as well as veteran TV actor Sarita Joshi have also been conferred with the fourth highest civilian award of the country.

Responding to the announcement, Kangana said in a press statement, “I’m humbled and I’m honored. I thank my country for this recognition and I dedicate this to every woman who dares to dream. To every daughter... to every mother... and to the dreams of women who will shape the future of our country.”

The Padma Shri for this year has been awarded to a total of 118 eminent personalities across fields of art, literature and education, medicine, trade and industry, sports, public affairs, social work and science and engineering.

